As the talks between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) continue over the trade between Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja, with Sam Curran also a part of the deal, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has shared some incredible insights. If the Samson and Jadeja plus Curran swap does formalise, Ashwin wants the Super Kings to sign another player from the Royals, which is Nitish Rana. The former spinner feels one of Rana and Venkatesh Iyer from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be an ideal fit for the No. 3 spot in the CSK team.

"CSK can really strengthen this side. The moment Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja have gone there (to RR), I see Nitish Rana coming into the auction. So, Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer will 100% be on the radar of CSK. If Samson and Ruturaj open, it'll be the best thing to happen. At 3, they'll look at Venkatesh Iyer or Nitish Rana. Brevis and Dube will be at 4 and 5, and then they'll try to insert Cameron Green at 6 because recently he has batted in the middle order for Australia," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Venkatesh was one of the most expensive buys of the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, the Knight Riders didn't get the sort of return they expected from the Rs 23.75 crore buy. Hence, the all-rounder is likely to be released in the auction pool, where a franchise would look to get him for a much-reduced price.

Ashwin strongly feels that Venkatesh could be a perfect fit in the CSK playing XI, at the No. 3 spot.

"Venkatesh Iyer has played one or two good innings in Chepauk. However, he is a replica of Shivam Dube with long levers down the ground. But he can play the sweep and reverse sweep. Nevertheless, someone like Nitish Rana, who is shorter, can access the square boundaries and use the bounce, and is an attractive option. There is a great chance he will come to CSK," he added.

The retention and release lists have to be finalised by IPL franchises by November 15.