Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that he once got angry with Sanjay Manjrekar after the cricketer-turned-commentator questioned his fitness. For the unversed, Manjrekar wrote an article criticising Ashwin's fielding and his stability at the crease during his bowling action. Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Cheeky Singles', Ashwin admitted that while the criticism initially angered him, it ultimately proved to be a turning point in his career. Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in 2024, said that he started working on his fitness and overall game from then on to prove his doubters wrong.

Ashwin went on to add that he realized a key lesson in life: there is always a positive takeaway in criticism that allows an individual to improve.

"I had messaged Sanjay Manjrekar once. After my first Australia tour, he had written a long article, and I read it completely while returning. After reading I got angry, getting angry is one thing, but I felt very bad. I let it go. I used to not talk a lot to him either. The next four years, I worked a lot, as I was not a gifted athlete. Then in 2015, he wrote another article saying he was bowling very well. Then I asked for his number and messaged him that your article back then changed my life. I always look at whether there is something to learn from criticism," said Ashwin.

Ashwin surprised the cricketing world by announcing his retirement with immediate effect in the middle of the Test series against Australia in 2024.

He retired from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

He picked just one wicket in his final game during the second Test in Adelaide.

"I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," said Ashwin.

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