Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took up a new role with the Chennai Super Kings, a franchise he played for the Indian Premier League from 2008 to 2015. Though Ashwin remains associated with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL at present, he took up the responsibility of CSK's high-performance center after being roped in by owners India Cements. The center is expected to be fully operational by the start of IPL 2025 season, with Ashwin playing key role in its development, especially with regards to CSK's academies.

"Growing the game and contributing to the cricketing fraternity is my primary focus. I feel elated to be back to where it all began for me," Ashwin said on his return to India Cements.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was also elated to have the iconic player resume his association with the franchise.

"We are excited to have Ashwin back. He will have a huge role to play at Superkings Ventures and our High-Performance Centre. He is one of the best cricketers from Tamil Nadu and is known for his drive towards excellence. His commitment to the game at any level, be it for India, Tamil Nadu, or even the club, is well known. He will be a great person to guide the center and nurture the young talents coming through," he said as per Sportstar.

Though Ashwin's return to CSK has taken place on an admiration level, the move has triggered speculations over his potential switch to the Super Kings as a player too.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, a mega auction will be held. Though the details of retention aren't finalised, it has been said the franchises might only be allowed to retain a maximum of 4 players each. If that happens, Ashwin might not be retained by the Royals.

During his time at CSK, Ashwin helped the MS Dhoni-led side win consecutive IPL titles in 2010 and 2011. Even during the next four seasons, Ashwin helped CSK reach the playoffs every single time.