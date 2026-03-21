Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who played nine Tests and 16 ODIs between 1983 and 1987, garnered attention on social media on Friday after levelling a serious accusation against the BCCI. The ex-India star, who is a regular in the Indian commentary scene, wrote on X: "I am retiring from commentary for BCCI." He then went on to elaborate the reason behind his decision: "If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years, and newcomers come in and do pitch reports, tosses, presentations even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason?"

When one social media user replied to his post with, "Maybe cuz you are black. #BLM," Sivaramakrishnan responded: "You are right. Colour discrimination."

You are right. Colour discrimination — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 20, 2026

India spin great Ravichandran Ashwin has now reacted to Sivaramakrishnan's announcement. "Oh no! Why not this IPL?" Ashwin wrote, responding to the retirement post. He did not comment on the accusations made by Sivaramakrishnan.

Oh no! Why not this IPL? https://t.co/ZufOluzyoG — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 20, 2026

Sivaramakrishnan began his commentary career in 2000. He also served as a player representative on the ICC Cricket Committee.

Although he went wicketless in his first Test match, he later became famous for his match-winning 12-wicket haul against England in 1984.

Sivaramakrishnan was also a key player in India's victorious 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship campaign in Australia under the captaincy of the great Sunil Gavaskar.

He played a crucial role, including in the final against Pakistan, where he helped restrict them to 176/9, contributing to India's eight-wicket win.

He finished as the leading wicket-taker in that tournament - a significant achievement for a spinner back then, considering the conditions Down Under.

With PTI inputs