Left-arm spinner Sree Charani admitted that a victory in the second women's T20I against England would have been a confidence booster for India, adding that the team is now focused on embracing the challenge of clinching the series decider. Hosts England levelled the three-match series 1-1 with a 26-run victory in the second T20I on Saturday after India had won the opening match by 38 runs earlier in the week. The series serves as a crucial preparation for the women's T20 World Cup that begins in England and Wales on June 12.

"I think every match is important for us to win, to get confidence or to get something out of the match. If we had won here, I think we were two wins, so it would have given us more confidence," Charani said at the post-match press conference.

"I think now we have a good challenge ahead for us, so I think we'll take it," she added.

Despite India's defeat, the young left-arm spinner was one of the standout performers, claiming three key wickets. Her victims included opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge, wicketkeeper batter Amy Jones and former captain Heather Knight.

Charani said her success came from sticking to her strengths rather than trying anything extraordinary.

"I am just trying to bowl to my strength, that's it, not much, I am not trying anything, just sequence bowling. I think turning the ball is my key strength." After the third and final T20I in Taunton on Tuesday, the Indian team will play two warm up games in Cardiff on June 8 and 10.

The Women in Blue will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on June 14.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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