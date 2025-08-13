Sanju Samson's reported move away from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) has gained a lot of steam, amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) trade window. According to multiple reports, Samson has expressed his desire to leave RR, and has requested to franchise to trade or release him ahead of the IPL mini auction. A report by Cricbuzz also claimed that the differences between the two parties is so severed that the cricketer's family is openly saying that Samson does not want to continue with RR.

"Serious differences have cropped up between Sanju Samson and the Royals management - so much so that the designated captain has formally requested to be traded or released into the auction," the report stated.

As per the same reports, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are leading the race to acquire the services of Samson, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have also shown interest over a possible trade deal.

Amid all this, former India wicketkeeper Robin Uthappa has picked two players he thinks CSK could offer to RR if they want to trade Samson from the 2008 champions. Uthappa, who has played for both CSK and KKR, feels that if the reports are indeed true, Samson should ideally join the five-time champions. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Uthappa suggested that veteran all-rounders R Ashwin and Vijay Shankar could go the other way.

"CSK for sure. If they are able to get him and if they are able to snap him up, then it'll do really well for him," Uthappa said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"I think the transition of MS Dhoni to the next wicketkeeper, they already have in Sanju, so that is already taken care of. Otherwise, they would have to look at, say, at this point, say Devon Conway as a wicketkeeping option. But if he comes onboard, there is a lot of good that can happen for CSK," he added.

"What they don't have? They only have Shimron Hetmyer at six. They don't have a finisher at number six or seven. Maybe Sam Curran. Vijay Shankar could be the one who goes with Ashwin as well. That could happen. He's a pretty decent bowler, but they haven't utilised him."