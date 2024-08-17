A rape-murder case of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has shaken the nation. There have been protests around the country. The case is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under an order from the Calcutta High Court. "We have identified at least 30 suspects and have started questioning them," a CBI officer said on Friday.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is also an ex-BCCI president, condemned the incident and said that the punishment should be severe. He also clarified one of his earlier statements on the issue. Several social media users had earlier said that Ganguly called it an 'one-off incident'. The former India star, who hails from Kolkata, said his comments were taken out of context.

"I told that last Sunday, I don't know how it was construed or was interpreted. I have said it earlier also, it's a terrible thing. Now CBI, police are investigating the matter. Its very shameful what has happened. I hope that CBI, who are investigating the matter, once they find the culprit strict punishment should be given. The punishment should be such that no one dares to commit such crime again in their life. That is important. Punishment has to be severe," Sourav Ganguly said to reporters.

VIDEO | Kolkata medic rape-murder case: "...this is a terrible thing, and what has happened is very shameful. The CBI and the police are investigating this, and I hope the strictest of punishment will be given to the accused," says former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly… pic.twitter.com/Q9N8wuk0fN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2024

Amid growing protests over the gruesome rape-murder of the trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide strike during which routine OPD services and elective surgeries will not be conducted. However, all emergency services will be functional.

The Health Ministry has requested the agitating doctors to resume their duties in the public interest and assured them that a committee would be set up to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals. Representatives of all stakeholders including state governments have been invited to share their suggestions with the committee.

IMA, the largest organisation of doctors in India, has demanded an overhaul of the working and living conditions of resident doctors, including 36-hour shifts and safe places to rest. It sought a central law to prevent violence against medical professionals at workplaces.