Punjab will face Delhi in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on November 4 at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, India. The match commences at 11:00 AM IST. The Punjab cricket team heads into the upcoming match on the back of a five-wicket victory over Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-finals. En route to the last eight, they secured the top position in Group C with 24 points. Despite a setback in the opening game against Saurashtra, Punjab regrouped to win six out of seven matches to progress to the quarter-finals. On the other hand, Delhi sealed their semi-final berth by defeating Vidarbha by a 39-run margin. In the group stage, the Delhi cricket team remained unbeaten and claimed first place in Group E with 22 points. They won six of their five matches, with one game yielding no result.

PUN vs DEL pitch report

The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali favours bowlers. The pacers will be able to generate good bounce as well as make the new ball move both ways. For the batters, shot-making will be easy as the ball will come onto the bat nicely. The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 160.

Bowling first is recommended at this stadium, with the team batting second winning 70 per cent of its matches.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for bowlers. Pack your fantasy team with bowling all-rounders.

PUN vs DEL weather report

The temperature at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius with 27 per cent humidity.

PUN vs DEL Fantasy Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Abhishek Sharma: Punjab batter Abhishek Sharma has racked up 408 runs in eight matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 198.05. He has scored two centuries and two half-centuries and achieved a top score of 112.

Priyansh Arya: Delhi's Priyansh Arya has amassed 209 runs in six matches and is the team's number-one run-getter this edition. He has a strike rate of 164.57 and averages 34.83. He also has two fifties to his name in this campaign.

Harpreet Brar: The Punjab bowler has picked up 13 wickets in eight matches. Harpreet Brar's best spell for this edition is 4/18 and he averages 15.84.

Suyash Sharma:The Delhi bowler has taken 16 wickets in six matches so far at an average of 5.75. Suyash Sharma's 5/13 is his top bowling performance of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

PUN vs DEL squads

Punjab:Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Harpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (c), Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Jassinder Singh, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Siddarth Kaul

Delhi:Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull (c), Dev Lakra, Hrithik Shokeen, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Anuj Rawat (wk), Lakshay Thareja (wk), Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivank Vashisht, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Sharma

PUN vs DEL Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper:Anuj Rawat

Batters: Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya

All-Rounders:Ayush Badoni, Dev Lakra, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Harpreet Brar, Suyash Sharma, Navdeep Saini

Captain: Abhishek Sharma

Vice-Captain: Priyansh Arya

Punjab vs Delhi head-to-head record in T20s

Punjab and Delhi have faced each other on 10 occasions in T20s. While Punjab have won three matches, Delhi have emerged victorious in seven encounters.

The last five T20 matches have seen Punjab win on two occasions and Delhi on three instances. The highest score in these five matches is 191 by Delhi while the lowest is 103 also by Delhi.

The team batting first has won one time and lost six times in seven matches, meanwhile, the chasing side has won on two occasions and lost one time in three matches.

Punjab vs Delhi T20 records

Highest score: Punjab's total of 179/5 at Jaipur in 2022 is their highest score against Delhi in T20 cricket.

Meanwhile, Delhi's 191/4 at Jaipur in 2022 is their highest score against Punjab in T20 cricket.

Lowest score: Punjab's 136 at Delhi in 2009 is their lowest score in T20s against Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi's 85 at Rohtak in 2011 is their lowest total in T20 cricket against Punjab.

Average score: The average score for Punjab in Punjab vs Delhi T20s is 143, while Delhi averages 145 runs on the board in T20s against their rivals.

Punjab vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 prediction

In the last five matches between the two teams, Delhi have won on three occasions. Hence, Delhi will go as favourites against Punjab on Saturday.