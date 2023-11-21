Perth Scorchers Women will be up against Melbourne Stars Women in match No. 50 of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 on November 22 at the WACA Ground in Perth, Australia. The match will start at 2:40 PM IST. Perth Scorchers Women are placed second on the points table of Women's Big Bash League 2023 with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.244. They have won eight of their 12 matches and lost four. Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars Women are seventh with eight points from 12 matches. They have won four matches and lost eight, with a net run rate of -1.056.

PSW vs MSW pitch report

The pitch at the WACA Ground, Perth is a balanced wicket. The average first innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 131 runs.

Chasing should be the preferred option at this stadium, with the team batting second winning 70 per cent of the contests.

Pace or Spin?

Advertisement

The venue is suited for pacers.

PSW vs MSW weather report

The temperature at the WACA Ground is predicted to be 32 degrees Celsius with 22% humidity.

PSW vs MSW Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Advertisement

Beth Mooney: Perth Scorchers Women batter Beth Mooney has amassed 535 runs in 12 matches this season at an average of 66.88 and a strike rate of 147.79. She has scored five half-centuries and one century and has the highest score of 101 not out.

Meg Lanning: Melbourne Stars Women's Meg Lanning has hit 284 runs in 11 matches and is the team's leading run-scorer this season. She has a strike rate of 120.34 and averages 28.4. She also has three half-centuries to her name in the Women's Big Bash League 2023.

Amy Edgar: The Perth Scorchers Women bowler has picked up 19 wickets in 12 matches. Amy Edgar's best figures in this edition are 4/19 and she averages 13.57.

Sophie Day: The Melbourne Stars Women bowler has racked up 23 wickets in 12 matches so far at an average of 12.95. Sophie Day's 5/25 is her top bowling performance of the Women's Big Bash League 2023.

PSW vs MSW squads

Perth Scorchers Women: Amy Edgar, Chloe Piparo, Lisa Griffith, Georgia Wyllie, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Jones (wk), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Darke (wk), Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Piepa Cleary, Stella Campbell, Taneale Peschel and Zoe Britcliffe

Melbourne Stars Women: Maia Bouchier, Meg Lanning (c), Olivia Henry, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Jasmine Nevins, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Reid (wk), Milly Illingworth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day and Tess Flintoff

PSW vs MSW Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Sophia Dunkley and Chloe Piparo

All-Rounders: Sophie Devine, Annabel Sutherland, Amy Edgar and Meg Lanning

Bowlers: Alana King, Lilly Mills, Sasha Moloney and Taneale Peschel

Captain: Beth Mooney

Vice-Captain: Meg Lanning

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women head-to-head record in T20s

Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women have faced each other on 18 occasions in T20s. While Perth Scorchers Women have won 10 matches, Melbourne Stars Women have emerged victorious in eight encounters.

The last five T20 matches have seen Perth Scorchers Women win three times and Melbourne Stars Women on two occasions. The highest score in these five games is 179 by Melbourne Stars Women whereas the lowest has been 97 also by Melbourne Stars Women.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Women's Big Bash League 2023 prediction

Perth Scorchers Women have shown better form this season while Melbourne Stars Women have not been that consistent. The Scorchers will go into this clash as the favourites.