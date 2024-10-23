Opening batter Prithvi Shaw's career witnessed another setback after he was dropped from the Mumbai squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy matches. Shaw, whose form has been a concern recently, has reportedly upset the Maharashtra Cricket Association and its selection committee over his indiscipline. The batter hasn't been consistently attending the net sessions, even when he gets out cheaply. His lax attitude towards fitness has also reportedly become a concern for the team management, prompting those in charge to take some tough calls.

As the selection committee announced the Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy, Shaw's name was nowhere to be seen. It has been reported that Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane was against Shaw's selection. After the development, Shaw took to Instagram and shared a 4-word post, which seemed like a sarcastic reply to the team's decision to drop him.

"Needed a break thanks", wrote Shaw in an Instagram story.

MCA released a statement and said that the senior selection committee of Sanjay Patil, Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar, and Vikrant Yeligeti have picked the squad. However, no explanation for Shaw's omission was given in the statement.

"The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar, and Vikrant Yeligeti has selected the following players to represent Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match against Tripura to be played from 26th to 29th October 2024 at MBB Stadium, Agartala," MCA stated.

While Shaw's appearances in the net sessions have been inconsistent, veteran players like Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur have been working hard to hit top form.

Mumbai will take on Tripura next on October 26 at the MBB Stadium in Agartala in their Ranji Trophy campaign.

Mumbai Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (WK), Sidhaant Addhatrao (WK), Shams Mulani, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohd. Juned Khan, Royston Dias.

