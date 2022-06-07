Mohammad Rizwan is one of the fastest rising stars in world cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter has left his mark in international cricket in the last couple of years. During Indian cricket team's match against Pakistan cricket team at the 2021 T20 World Cup, Rizwan top-scored with an unbeaten 79 to take his team to a 10-wicket win. It was the first time that Pakistan defeated India in a World Cup match. After the match, then India captain Virat Kohli walked up to Rizwan and talked to him. The Pakistan opener has never revealed what was said to him by Kohli, but in a recent interview he has described the feeling of meeting the India great for the first time.

"It was the first time I was meeting Kohli. The things I had heard about him…other players had told me he is... there is aggression on the ground and things like that. But the way he met me before and after the match....I say we are a family. All of us cricketers are one family. If I said 'our Virat Kohli', then I don't think it will be wrong. Obviously, when we enter the ground, our priority is our star (points at the Pakistan cricket team's emblem). We have to play for it. There we have no brotherhood or anything of that sort. But outside the field, when we met Kohli, and some of our players also met MS Dhoni, we met with a lot of love and affection. Nothing was different," Rizwan said on the YouTube show Cricket Baaz with Waheed Khan.

"Cheteshwar Pujara played with me in County. We have a good bond. I sometime irritate him

Pakistan cricket team is gearing up to face West Indies in a three-ODI series in Multan starting with the first match on Wednesday.

Here is the full Pakistan vs West Indies 2022 ODI schedule, and live streaming and full squad information:

8 June - 1st ODI, Multan at 4:30 PM (IST)10 June - 2nd ODI, Multan at 4:30 PM (IST)

12 June - 3rd ODI, Multan at 4:30 PM (IST)

Pakistan vs West Indies 2022 ODI Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr

Pakistan vs West Indies 2022: Live Streaming Details

In India

Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv App.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, ASports and PTV Sports will provide a live telecast

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sport will telecast the series

In the USA

In the USA, fans can watch the match live on Willow TV.