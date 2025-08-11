The trophy of the women's world cup 2025 finally came home and was released at a glamourous event in Mumbai on Monday. The Indian women's cricket team was in attendance along with former Indian star Yuvraj Singh, who has been a part of India's epic home World Cup journey in 2011. While speaking at the event he shared his experience on the art of handling pressure, "Whether you play in India or away, pressure is always there. But expectations are far more when you play on our home soil. That is because these are known conditions. The idea is to soak in the pressure and put your best foot forward at home.

I am sure the girls are aware and will perform well in these conditions"

Harmanpreet Kaur's team have never won a 50-over title. What will be the key to turn the result around? Mithali Raj, the former Indian Women's team captain puts down to 'being in the present'. She says,

"You've got to be in the present. There will be a lot of noise. When we played the World Cup at home, we cut the noise, no papers, no TV, headphones through the crowd."

She also offers a tip to the Harman's team on how to turn pressure into privilege.

"Play the situation, not the expectations. Self-belief has to take over."

Acing pressure seems to be on the mind of the players too.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur says, "World Cups are always special. I always want to do best for my country. When I meet Yuvi bhaiya (Yuvraj Singh), it helps me calm down, will try to give my 100% in this World Cup."

As a captain, Harman will have to don the role of the stress manager of the team as well, to stand on the podium on 2nd November.