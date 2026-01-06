After a disappointing start to their WPL stint, Gujarat Giants are back with a renewed energy and team for the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League. With a star studded support staff and a more balanced team than before, the team is all set to clinch the title for the first time. Taking over from Haynes, Michael Klinger had a good start to his coaching career, as he was able to take the team to the playoffs for the first time in 2025. "I am enjoying my time as a women's coach. Especially after the successful world cup for India, now all the eyeballs are attracted to their sport." Klinger rested faith in the team after a successful auction where they ticked almost all the boxes.

"We kept all the players we wanted to keep and we would have liked to get some back, but that doesn't always work in your favour," said the Australian legend.

His captain and countrymate Ashleigh Gardner reciprocated the same thoughts about the team.

"This is the best team we've had till now. The confidence within the team is growing and I just want them to enjoy their game," said the Australian batter.

Gardner was appointed as the captain of the team in 2025 and fared well, both as a player and captain on her first leadership stint. Even though the team couldn't cross the line in the end, Gardner believes that she doesn't need to change much about the captaincy.

"Captaning last year was helpful. I want to stay true to myself and bring a calming influence in the team," said Gardner.

Gujarat Giants will get the services of World Cup winner and one of the premiere Indian fast bowlers, Renuka Thakur in this year's WPL.

Speaking about the high post the world cup, Thakur was cautious in stating that it shouldn't translate into overconfidence.

"Overconfidence can hurt, every tournament needs a fresh start.Expectations are higher now, but I want to take it one game at a time," said Thakur.

Reflecting on her personal journey in the WPL, where she hasn't had the best time, Thakur attributed it to her mental space.

"I wasn't in the best mental space in the first season, but I have worked on it now. I do not want to think about the past but focus on the present at the moment," said the pacer.

The Giants' long-term thinking is visible in their backing of young Indian talent. Kashvee Gautam, retained despite injury setbacks, is seen as one of the exciting prospects who could push for a sustained India career.

The franchise has placed strong faith in her all-round abilities, and Kashvee herself is focused on making an impact across all departments rather than being weighed down by expectations.

From the management side, Adani Sportsline has reiterated that women's cricket remains a foundational investment, not a short-term project. Retaining players through injuries and building continuity, they believe, is essential for success in a demanding league like the WPL.