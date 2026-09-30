Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant recently opened up about his exclusion from India's white-ball squads. While Pant continues to be a key figure in India's Test setup, he has largely been out of contention in the limited-overs formats, especially ODIs. The Delhi Capitals star last played a T20I in July 2024, while his most recent ODI appearance came in August of the same year. After spending more than two years on the sidelines, Pant said that his hopes of making a white-ball comeback remain alive and that he has been working hard to earn his place back.

Pant, who was not included in India's squad for the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies, remained optimistic about the setback, describing it as "part and parcel" of the game and something every athlete has to go through at some stage of their career.

"Definitely, you feel bad when something like this happens. But an athlete's mindset allows you to feel that when there's a setback, there is always a comeback. These are things that, as an athlete, you have to deal with in your day-to-day life," said Pant on the Business of Sport podcast.

"People say this happened to me, that happened to me, but for an athlete, this is part and parcel of the game. But at the same time, you know how hard you're working, and you're clear in your path to maintain this level," he added.

Pant also hit back at his critics, saying that it is easier to pass comments from the outside than to put in the hard work required to achieve success in life.

"To make it happen every day, there is a voice in your head that is very constant in a very disciplined manner. The only thing is it's easier to pass opinions all the time, but at the same time, people have to wait for things to happen," he said.

"There is no doubt that I have to make it happen because, for me, I feel like I haven't had the best opportunities to give my best. But at the same time, international cricket is changing. Sometimes you have to wait for the chance and make things happen," Pant added.

Meanwhile, Pant has been named captain of the Rest of India side for the Irani Cup fixture against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir, starting Thursday.

At the picturesque Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, the Rishabh Pant-led side, featuring multiple international players and some prolific domestic performers, will take on the home team, which will miss its primary bowler Auqib Nabi, who is currently on national duty.

(With PTI Inputs)

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