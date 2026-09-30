India's star opener Rohit Sharma added yet another monumental milestone to his white-ball legacy on Wednesday, becoming the first batter in One Day International (ODI) history to hit 200 sixes in a single country. The "Hitman" achieved the historic feat on home soil during a blistering knock against the West Indies in the second ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Rohit's trademark power-hitting saw him clear the ropes with authority, pulling well clear of second-placed West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who finished his career with 147 ODI sixes in a single nation.

Rohit's rapid early assault came during India's daunting chase of 406, set after a remarkable display from the visitors' top order.

Earlier in the day, West Indies flexed their batting muscle to post a towering 405/7 in their 50 overs. The marathon total was anchored by majestic centuries from John Campbell, skipper Shai Hope, who capitalised on two dropped catches, and a devastating late-overs acceleration from Amir Jangoo, who surged from 59 off 54 balls to complete a 70-ball century.

The milestone further underlines the veteran opener's remarkable consistency and power-hitting in ODI cricket, with the Indian opener continuing to be one of the format's most prolific six-hitters.

Rohit Sharma joins elite 12,000 ODI runs club

At 39, India's star batter Rohit Sharma continued to add new chapters to his remarkable ODI career, reaching yet another landmark on Wednesday as he became only the third Indian batter to complete 12,000 runs in the format.

With the milestone, Rohit joined the elite company of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Years into a career filled with records, Rohit continues to find new milestones to chase, adding another significant achievement to his already decorated international career.

Rohit reached 12,000 ODI runs in 282 innings, becoming the second-fastest batter to the landmark. Only Virat Kohli reached the milestone in fewer innings, doing so in 242, while Sachin Tendulkar took 300 innings. Ricky Ponting (314) and Kumar Sangakkara (336) complete the top five.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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