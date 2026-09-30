Pakistan's former captain, Mohammad Rizwan has been summoned by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency on October 2 in Lahore for forensic examination and analysis of his phone. A source close to Rizwan confirmed on Wednesday that the wicketkeeper-batsman had received the written notice from the NCCIA. "He has been asked to be present at the NCCIA office on October 2 so that the investigators can carry out the forensic examination of his phone in front of him," he added.

Rizwan's phone has been in the NCCIA custody since it was taken away from him by the Pakistan Cricket Board security official during the second Test at Lords in England last month.

Rizwan has already appeared once before at a NCCIA hearing after he was dropped from the Test squad and told to return home by the board before the third Test.

The source said the NCCIA had not given any details of the reasons for the investigation being carried out against him even in the latest notice sent to him.

Rizwan is expected to appear before the NCCIA with his lawyer.

Rizwan on September 28 wrote to the NCCIA, asking them to return his phone and provide him with written details about what allegations/suspicions they are investigating against him.

It was reported in the media that he was not cooperating with the inquiry which is alleged to centre around online betting and gambling claims.

In a letter sent to the NCCIA which was available to the Pakistan media, Rizwan has also asked the NCCIA to use official channels while communicating with him in future.

In his letter dated September 28, Rizwan noted that his mobile phone was taken on August 31 and that he was initially assured it would be returned within three hours.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has noted in his letter that he was later informed that the phone would be returned after its digital forensic examination was completed.

However, he said considerable time had now passed and requested that the device be returned without any further delay.

Rizwan also dismissed suggestions that he had not cooperated with the inquiry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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