The fans at Barsapara Stadium witnessed one of the most stunning ODI batting displays from the West Indies as, for the first time ever, three Caribbean batters scored centuries in a single ODI innings. From an explosive, no-holds-barred assault by opener John Campbell to a measured, quintessential ODI-style century from skipper Shai Hope and a classy yet merciless ton from rising star Amir Jangoo, the Indian fans experienced Caribbean cricket in different flavours and tempos. As the two-time champions eye a spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup through the qualifiers, they showcased a level of ruthlessness that fans had rarely seen from them in recent years.

India conceded 405/7 in 50 overs, the third-highest total ever conceded by the side in ODIs.

Highest ODI totals against India

438/4 South Africa, Wankhede, 2015

411/8 Sri Lanka, Rajkot, 2009

405/7 West Indies, Guwahati, 2026

389/4 Australia, Sydney, 2020

387/3 England, Lord's, 2026

"If West Indies, who didn't even qualify for the previous ODI World Cup, can consistently take our bowlers to the cleaners, then it's a concerning sign heading into the 2027 World Cup. #INDvWI," domestic cricket stalwart Priyank Panchal wrote on X.

If West Indies, who didn't even qualify for the previous ODI World Cup, can consistently take our bowlers to the cleaners.. then it's a concerning sign heading into the World Cup 2027. #INDvWI — Priyank Panchal (@PKpanchal09) September 30, 2026

The first century was a 68-ball 101 from John Campbell, comprising nine fours and five sixes at a strike rate of over 148. He surpassed the legendary Viv Richards' record for the fastest ODI century by a West Indies batter against India, reaching the milestone in just 65 balls compared to the 72 balls Richards took in 1983.

The explosive opener had also reached his half-century in just 29 balls, eclipsing 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle's 30-ball fifty against India in 2002, achieved long before the advent of T20 cricket.

Campbell's century remains the fifth-fastest by a West Indies batter in ODI cricket. Brian Lara's 45-ball marvel against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 1999 continues to top the list.

Then came skipper Shai Hope's 20th ODI century, crafted in a much more measured fashion. He finished with 104 off 94 balls, including eight fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of over 110.

While Lara's 45-ball century against Bangladesh remains iconic, the West Indies legend slipped to third on the list of most ODI centuries by a West Indies batter after Hope registered his 20th ton in just 157 ODIs. Gayle leads the chart with 25 centuries, while Hope is now second.

Then came a 70-ball masterclass from 29-year-old Trinidadian Amir Jangoo, who scored 114 off 77 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes at a strike rate of over 148. In a T20-flavoured innings, Jangoo played several exceptional shots that would have delighted even the most traditional connoisseurs of the sport.

Never before had the West Indies scored three centuries in a single ODI innings. This was only the sixth such instance in ODI history, with South Africa having achieved the feat three times.

Their collective effort also propelled the West Indies to their highest ODI total ever, surpassing the 389 they scored against England in St George's in 2019. At the end of 50 overs, the visitors had amassed 405/7, with Gurnoor Brar (2/96 in 10 overs), debutant Auqib Nabi (0/84 in 8.5 overs), and Ravindra Jadeja (2/75) enduring a tough outing.

After South Africa's 438/4 at Wankhede in 2015 and Sri Lanka's 411/8 at Rajkot in 2009, this marked only the third time India had conceded 400-plus runs on home soil.

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