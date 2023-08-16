On the occasion of the country's 77th Independence Day, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on social media, remembering the contributions of some of its greatest players. However, there was no mention of former captain Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to their only World Cup triumph back in 1992. Imran's absence from the video sparked a huge backlash within the Pakistan cricketing folklore. Now, former skipper Wasim Akram, who made his debut under the leadership of Imran, took to X (formerly Twitter) and blasted the PCB for ignoring Imran's contribution to the game in the country.

Akram, who revealed that he didn't see the video until he arrived in Sri Lanka, said that the PCB should delete the video and apologies for the same. The legendary pacer urged the PCB to not mix politics with sport.

"After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB's short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan... political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway... PCB should delete the video and apologise," Akram wrote on X.

Earlier, former PCB chairman Khalid Mahmood had also demanded the withdrawal of the video released by the PCB.

"This video must be withdrawn by the PCB immediately and released again with proper mention of Imran's contribution to Pakistan cricket," Mahmood told the "Aaj" channel.