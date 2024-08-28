The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed five former stalwarts of Pakistan cricket to mentor their domestic and international cricketers, in preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Champions One-Day Cup will be held in Pakistan between five domestic teams, with the intention of featuring not only the best domestic performers in Pakistan but also senior team players who are centrally contracted. In light of this, the PCB has named Waqar Younis, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Saqlain Mushtaq as mentors for the teams during the Champions One-Day Cup.

Following a loss to Bangladesh in the first Test - their first-ever Test defeat to them - the PCB seems to be in no mood to take preparations for the 2025 Champions Trophy lightly, even more so as it is being held on home soil.

"These five mentors will play a pivotal role in the development and progression of our emerging cricketers. They will guide strategic planning and team-building processes, while also providing support in leadership and personal development," said PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in a press release.

The Champions One-Day Cup will start on September 12, just over a week after the end of Pakistan's two-match Test series against Bangladesh. It will be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, which will see a return of One-Day cricket after more than two years.

Naqvi reiterated that the five mentors had been selected after a robust recruitment process, with the aim of reducing the quality gap between domestic and international cricketers.

"These individuals bring a wealth of cricketing experience, knowledge and expertise, which, combined with their passion for the game we all love, will help the Pakistan Cricket Board identify, develop and nurture the next generation of cricketers across all formats," Naqvi emphasised.

The five share more than 32,000 runs and 1,500 wickets between them across all forms of international cricket.