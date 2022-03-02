Australia have begun their preparations for the upcoming tour of Pakistan, starting March 4. Ahead of the start of the first Test in Rawalpindi, the Australian team hit the nets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The likes of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, among others were all sweating it out before the start of their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years. During the net session, Australia Test skipper Cummins tried to bowl a bouncer to his deputy Smith but the result wasn't quite as planned.

Cummins lost control of the ball, which took a giant leap before landing nicely in front of Smith, who skied it over long-off for a six.

The pacer shared a video of the same on his Instagram story, and the batter also re-shared the post.

Pat Cummins tried to bowl a bouncer to Steve Smith at Pindi Cricket Stadium... What happened next #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/sT8FmVzTL3 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 1, 2022

Speaking of the upcoming tour, this will be Cummins' first away Test assignment after replacing Tim Paine as captain of the Test team last year.

Under his leadership, Australia thrashed England 4-0 in the Ashes series on home soil.

However, things won't be that easy this time around as Justin Langer also stepped down as head coach of the team last month.

Former all-rounder Andrew McDonald was appointed as interim coach by Cricket Australia.

Smith, on the other hand, will hope to feature in the first Test after suffering a concussion during the T20I series against Sri Lanka last month.

The former Australia skipper, however, insisted that he is "feeling good", and hopes to be declared fit to play in the Rawalpindi Test.