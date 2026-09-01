The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that it is in search of a new fielding coach for the men's senior team following the end of Shane McDermott's tenure last week. Taking to LinkedIn, the PCB formally opened the search for a new fielding coach who will take charge of the senior national team across formats. Since Pakistan's deteriorating fielding standards have been a topic of debate, the PCB must pick the best candidate for the vacant role.

This also comes amid a major overhaul of the national team, coaching staff and selection committee. The PCB on Monday released seven players and several members of the coaching staff following the Test series debacle against England.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is seeking an experienced and skilled Fielding Coach to join the Pakistan Men's National Cricket Team. The Fielding Coach will play a crucial role in developing and enhancing the fielding skills of Pakistan National Team Players," PCB's LinkedIn post read.

The PCB also listed certain criteria that candidates must fulfil in order to be considered for the role. The fielding coach must possess at least a Level II cricket coaching qualification, have a minimum of five years' experience in a similar role, and have worked with elite players, national teams, or franchise sides.

However, the PCB was trolled on social media over its unusual measure to hire a coach.

Can't believe I just saw PCB hiring for a fielding coach...on LinkedIn of all places.



We are not a serious cricket board — rafay. (@theslipscordons) August 31, 2026

pcb hiring fielding coach from linkedin

what a joker cricket board pic.twitter.com/vFnTYCWYs0 — ANONYMOUS GUY (@Half_life28) September 1, 2026

WTF PCB is hiring a fielding coach through LinkedIn I'm crying, man. They keep providing us with free entertainment. At this point, the only reason international cricket is still alive is because of them. Long live Pakistan cricket! pic.twitter.com/IvyaXhHaY0 — bhosdiwalagambhir (@OnlyyRndom) August 31, 2026

Meanwhile, the last date for applying is September 9 through PCB's website.

McDermott had resigned from his position ahead of the West Indies tour In June.

However, the PCB did not specify the reason behind McDermott's resignation.

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