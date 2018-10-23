Pakistan's Sana Mir Tops ICC ODI Women's Bowlers Rankings

Sana Mir, former captain of Pakistan's T20I and ODI teams , has now topped the International Cricket Council's ODI Women's bowlers rankings, which were released on Tuesday. Mir, a right-arm off-break bowler, tops the charts with 663 points, with Australia's Megan Schutt (660 points) and South Africa's Marizzane Kapp (643) trailing her. The Pakistan off-spinner took to Twitter to express her joy at this momentous achievement. She wrote, "This is a team effort of support staff and players who have helped me excel." In another tweet, she further added, "I would also like to thank ICC for providing us regular opportunities to play with the big teams through ICC women Championship and to coach Mark Coles, who chose to look at my skill rather than my age."

Alhamdolillah ! Thanks to the Almighty for giving me strength to keep going.



Thanks to my parents,family,friends & mentor for unconditional love.



This is a team effort of support staff and players who have helped me excel. I Thank you ALL from the bottom of my heart https://t.co/2KTxKeHcdO — Sana Mir (@mir_sana05) October 23, 2018

I would also like to thank @ICC for providing us regular opportunities to play with the big teams through ICC women Championship and to Coach Mark Coles , who chose to look at my skill rather than my age.

To @TheRealPCB for upgrading our support staff ,so we are better equipped. https://t.co/Uc4R2xvfNl — Sana Mir (@mir_sana05) October 23, 2018

The 32-year-old was recently part of the Pakistan team that took part in the ICC Women's Championship Series. Although Pakistan went down 0-3 to Australia, she performed exceedingly well by picking crucial wickets in all three encounters (3/26, 1/37 and 3/53). Mir, who made her ODI debut back in 2005 against Sri Lanka in Karachi, has represented Pakistan in 112 ODIs and 90 T20I competitions. She has 1558 ODI and 757 T20I runs to her name, with a total of 212 wickets in both the limited-overs format.