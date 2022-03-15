Pakistan are currently taking on Australia in the ongoing second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan have been asked to chase a mammoth target of 506 after Australia declared their second innings at 97/2. Chasing the daunting target, Pakistan lost two early wickets, and were reduced to 21 for two at one stage on Day 4. Nathan Lyon provided Australia with the early breakthrough, dismissing Imam-ul-Haq. However, Azhar Ali's bizarre dismissal in the 23th over of the second innings got the internet talking.

Cameron Green, who was bowling his first over of the innings, dug it in short and Azhar tried to duck under it, expecting the ball to bounce. However, the ball kept low and Azhar was beaten.

As a result, the ball appeared to have hit his body and the Australians went up in a huge appeal. The on-field umpire raised his finger. Azhar had a long chat with partner Abdullah Shafique, who was at the non-striker's end and in the process ran out of time to use the DRS. Pakistan had two reviews up their sleeves.

As it turned out, the ultra-edge showed that the delivery had brushed his gloves and the experienced right-hander would have survived had he signalled for DRS in time.

Notably, a team gets 15 seconds to opt for the DRS from the moment the incident takes place. In this case, the timer went off before Azhar Ali could make a decision and hence had no choice but to walk off.

Watch: Azhar Ali Fails To Take DRS In Time Despite Being Given Out After Ball Brushing His Gloves

Notably, Pakistan had already lost a review, after the DRS had given Imam his marching orders earlier on Day 4.

Meanwhile, Pakistan staged a gallant fightback through captain Babar Azam and opener Shafique. Babar got to his 6th Test century as he and Shafique continued to give the hosts belief. At stumps on Day 4, Pakistan were 192 for 4, still 314 runs behind an improbable win.

Both teams would look to take the bragging rights ahead of the final Test, which will be played from March 21-15 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

