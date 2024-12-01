Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 1st T20I: Pakistan's Gen-Next Gears Up For Zimbabwe Challenge
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live: Pakistan have already confirmed their playing XI for the series opener against Zimbabwe.
Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in 1st T20I© AFP
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: After a 1-2 series win against Zimbabwe, Pakistan gear up for the T20I assignment, with the first match taking place in Bulawayo. While the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, etc. have all been rested from the series, there remain a few young stars the board will be keeping an eye on. Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, etc. will all take the field as Pakistan have already announced their playing XI for the match. For Zimbabwe, the series serves as a big opportunity to test themselves against this talented Pakistani side. (LIVE Scorecard)
1st T20I, Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 3 T20I Series, 2024, Dec 01, 2024
Play In Progress
ZIM
PAK
62/2 (8.2)
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 7.44
Batsman
Usman Khan
19 (18)
Salman Agha
1* (1)
Bowler
Wellington Masakadza
4/1 (1)
Ryan Burl
3/0 (0.2)
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live
Floated on off. Eased to long-off for a single.
Tossed up outside off. Driven to deep extra cover for one.
Salman Agha walks in at 4.
OUT! TAKEN! In the air and gone! Wellington Masakadza strikes! Flat, on off. Saim Ayub hangs on the backfoot and slaps it aerially toward the long-off region. He fails to get the desired connection and gets caught by Trevor Gwandu near the ropes. Pakistan are two down.
Touch short on off. Usman Khan pulls to a wide long-on for one.
Flat and quick around off. Usman Khan plays and misses.
Darted on the leg pole as Saim Ayub advances and clips off the thigh toward deep backward square leg.
Another change. Wellington Masakadza comes into the attack.
Flat, around off. Usman Khan guides it off the edge toward the short third region. Wanted the single but Saim Ayub sends him back.
Tossed up full, outside off. Usman Khan drives to the right of the cover where Clive Madande makes a nice stop.
Full on the middle and leg. Saim Ayub works it toward wide of long-on for one.
Fired in on the leg pole. Saim Ayub misses the slog and it lobs off the pad, toward the right of the keeper.
Floated full outside off. Usman Khan drives it to sweeper cover for one.
Arm ball on the middle and leg. Nudged through square leg for one.
Sikandar Raza comes on now.
Full and wide outside off. Saim Ayub drives it off the toe end toward deep third for a streaky single.
Length ball around fifth stump. Saim Ayub presses forward and drives it to extra cover.
Back of a length around middle and leg. Usman Khan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Good length delivery around middle and leg. Usman Khan tucks it to mid-wicket.
Short of a good length, outside off. Usman Khan cuts and misses.