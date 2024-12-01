Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: After a 1-2 series win against Zimbabwe, Pakistan gear up for the T20I assignment, with the first match taking place in Bulawayo. While the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, etc. have all been rested from the series, there remain a few young stars the board will be keeping an eye on. Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, etc. will all take the field as Pakistan have already announced their playing XI for the match. For Zimbabwe, the series serves as a big opportunity to test themselves against this talented Pakistani side. (LIVE Scorecard)