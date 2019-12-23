 
Neseem Shah Gets Emotional Remembering Mother After Taking Maiden 5-Wicket Haul

Updated: 23 December 2019 19:35 IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Naseem Shah entered the record books as he became the youngest fast bowler to claim five wickets in one Test innings.

Naseem Shah became the youngest fast bowler to take five wickets in one Test innings. © Twitter

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series ended with the hosts registering a huge 263-run win -- their first in nearly 13 months. After Pakistan batsmen turned things around and posted a huge total in the second innings, their teenage sensation Naseem Shah entered the record books as he became the youngest fast bowler, and second youngest overall, to claim a five-wicket haul in one Test innings. Naseem's express fast bowling spell helped the hosts bowl Sri Lanka out for 212 runs, thus winning their first-ever Test series at home in over a decade.

After his record performance, the teenage fast bowler broke down in tears while talking to the reporters in the post-match press conference. Naseem Shah, who lost his mother while he was touring Australia with the national side last month, got emotional saying that he always wanted to dedicate his maiden five-wicket haul to his mother.

The overall record is held by former Pakistan left-arm spinner Nasim-ul-Ghani who picked up his maiden five-wicket haul against the West Indies in 1958. Ghani was 16 years and 303 days when he made the record and Naseem, aged 16 years and 307 days, missed out from surpassing him by a meager four days.

Apart from Naseem, Pakistan's four top-order batsmen Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam all scored centuries which helped Pakistan post a mammoth 555/3 declared in their second innings.

The historic two-match series marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan and the hosts gave good account of their all-round skills to clinch the series 1-0.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Naseem Shah National Stadium, Karachi Cricket
Highlights
  • Naseem Shah became the youngest pacer to claim a Test five-wicket haul
  • Naseem's express fast bowling helped Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
  • Naseem Shah broke down in tears while talking to the reporters
