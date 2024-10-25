Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Stars are aligned for an India vs Pakistan final in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup on Sunday. However, Pakistan and India must beat Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, respectively, in the semi-finals first of all. Pakistan Shaheens take on Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final at the Al-Amerat Ground in Oman, before India A entertain their Afghan counterpart in the second semi-final. Sunday's all-important clash could be a repeat of last year's final when Pakistan beat India to win the Emerging Asia Cup title. (Live Scorecard)

