Story ProgressBack to home
Pak vs SL Live Score Updates ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup
PAK A vs SL A Live Score, Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: Stars are aligned for an India vs Pakistan final.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024© AFP/ACC
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Stars are aligned for an India vs Pakistan final in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup on Sunday. However, Pakistan and India must beat Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, respectively, in the semi-finals first of all. Pakistan Shaheens take on Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final at the Al-Amerat Ground in Oman, before India A entertain their Afghan counterpart in the second semi-final. Sunday's all-important clash could be a repeat of last year's final when Pakistan beat India to win the Emerging Asia Cup title. (Live Scorecard)
ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Straight from Oman
1st Semi-Final, ACC Mens T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, 2024, Oct 25, 2024
Play In Progress
SL-A
PK-A
44/2 (5.4)
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
Pakistan A won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 7.76
Batsman
Omair Yousuf
33* (15)
Qasim Akram
0 (2)
Bowler
Eshan Malinga
12/1 (1.4)
Nimesh Vimukthi
20/0 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
OUT! c Sahan Arachchige b Eshan Malinga.
1 run, played towards point.
Leg bye.
No run, played towards mid on.
OUT! b Eshan Malinga.
1 run, played towards point.
No run, played towards mid off.
1 run, played towards third man.
Wide.
Six! Played towards covers.
Four! Played towards mid on.
1 run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards square leg.
Four! Played towards third man.
No run.
No run.
OUT! c Nuwanidu Fernando b Nipun Ransika.
No run, played towards fine leg.