Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Tri Series: With the Champions Trophy looming large, Pakistan host New Zealand and South Africa in a four-match tri-nation series, starting February 8. The hosts play the Kiwis in the opening match of the series at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan have suffered a poor record in all formats of cricket in recent years, but their performance has piqued somewhat recently. They hope to carry forward a winning momentum since Rizwan took the reins in November and they won their first series in Australia in more than two decades by a 2-1 margin. They have also beat Zimbabwe and inflicted the first ever home whitewash on South Africa in December.

New Zealand will take on South Africa in the second match, also in Lahore, on Monday before the hosts play South Africa in Karachi on February 12 with a finale staged two days later.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Nation Series match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Nation Series match will be played on Saturday, February 8.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Nation Series match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Nation Series match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Nation Series match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Nation Series match will start at 2:30 PM (2 PM) toss.

Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Nation Series match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Nation Series match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Nation Series match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Nation Series match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With AFP Inputs)