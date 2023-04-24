Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Score Updates: Babar, Rizwan Give Pakistan Great Start
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th T20I LIVE Updates: New Zealand won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the fifth and final Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi on Monday
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th T20I LIVE Updates: Tom Latham and Babar Azam.© AFP
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th T20I LIVE Updates:Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are taking the NZ bowlers to cleaners. Earlier,New Zealand won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the fifth and final Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi on Monday. For New Zealand, James Neesham and Blair Tickner came into the side at the expense of Cole McConchie and Matt Henry. Pakistan, who lead the series 2-1, also made two changes, bringing in pacer Ihsanullah and batter Mohammad Haris to replace Fakhar Zaman and Zaman Khan. (LIVE SCORECARD)
5th T20I, New Zealand in Pakistan, 5 T20I Series, 2023, Apr 24, 2023
Play In Progress
PAK
35/0 (3.5)
NZ
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 9.13
% chance to win
PAK 71%
NZ 29%
Batsman
Mohammad Rizwan
19 (11)
Babar Azam
15* (12)
Bowler
Henry Shipley
11/0 (1)
Blair Tickner
5/0 (0.5)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
PAK vs NZ, 5th T20I Live
No run.
Wide! Bowls it down leg, shaping away further, Mohammad Rizwan misses his flick.
Touch fuller and on middle, Babar Azam guides it towards third man for one.
FOUR! Another one on a length and some width on offer, Babar Azam steers it through covers for four more.
FOUR! Nicely timed. Touch fuller and on middle, Babar Azam hangs back and nudges it through mid-wicket. Two fielders chase but the ball wins the race.
On a length and just outside off, a bit of movement as well, Babar Azam looks to block it but gets beaten.
Back of a length, on middle, Babar Azam clips it to mid-wicket for one.
Bowls it on middle, it skids through, Babar Azam blocks it to short covers.
Slightly shorter and on off, Mohammad Rizwan flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
SIX! Two in two and this is even bigger. Touch fuller and on off, Mohammad Rizwan gets low and slogs it over deep midwicket for another maximum!