Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th T20I LIVE Updates:Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are taking the NZ bowlers to cleaners. Earlier,New Zealand won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the fifth and final Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi on Monday. For New Zealand, James Neesham and Blair Tickner came into the side at the expense of Cole McConchie and Matt Henry. Pakistan, who lead the series 2-1, also made two changes, bringing in pacer Ihsanullah and batter Mohammad Haris to replace Fakhar Zaman and Zaman Khan. (LIVE SCORECARD)