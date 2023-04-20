Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Live: Pakistan will aim to bag the series when they take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Live: Babar Azam-led Pakistan lead series 2-1.© Twitter
Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I, Live Updates: Pakistan will aim to bag the series when they take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The hosts won the first T20I by 88 runs and the second game by 38 runs. The Blackcaps bounced back in the third game and registered a narrow 4-run win to stay alive in the series. Pakistan lead the series 2-1 and another win will seal the affair for them. On the other hand, New Zealand need to win the fourth T20I to make sure the final game doesn't become a dead rubber. (LIVE SCORECARD)
4th T20I, New Zealand in Pakistan, 5 T20I Series, 2023, Apr 20, 2023
Play In Progress
PAK
NZ
22/0 (2.0)
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 11
Batsman
Tom Latham
12* (6)
Chad Bowes
8 (6)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
13/0 (1)
Zaman Khan
9/0 (1)
PAK vs NZ, 4th T20I Live Updates
Good comeback from Zaman Khan!
FOUR! Fine shot! Zaman Khan lands this back of a length and outside off, Chad Bowes accepts the width and crunches it through point for a boundary.
Zaman Khan begins with a short delivery, on middle, Chad Bowes pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace and gets off the mark.
Zaman Khan to share the attack.
A dot to end the over! Shaheen Afridi bangs in a bouncer, on middle, Tom Latham ducks under it. 13 runs off the first over then!
UPPISH BUT FOUR! Shaheen Afridi bowls a slower delivery, full and on off, Tom Latham is into his drive early, and it goes in the air, but well over extra covers for another boundary.
This is pitched up, on middle, Tom Latham defends it on the front foot.
FOUR! Nice shot! Shaheen Afridi serves this full on middle in search of swing, Tom Latham moves across a bit and tucks it away with good timing past mid-wicket for a boundary.
Another full delivery around leg again, Tom Latham misses his flick. Wided.
Full again and on middle, shaping away, Tom Latham blocks it down the pitch.
FOUR! Tom Latham and New Zealand are underway in style! Shaheen Afridi starts with a full delivery, but down the leg side, Tom Latham glances it wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
The action is all set to begin! The two umpires walk out to the middle with the ball in hand followed by the Pakistan players who spread out to take their respective field positions. Tom Latham and Chad Bowes are the two openers for New Zealand. Shaheen Afridi has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham (C)&(WK), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie (In place of James Neesham), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley (In for Benjamin Lister), Matt Henry.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan (In place of Naseem Shah).
TOSS - Pakistan have won the toss and they have decided to BOWL first.
New Zealand, on the other hand will be high on confidence after coming back to get their first win after two defeats. Tom Latham is in good form for them with Chad Bowes playing the attacking role. Daryl Mitchell is a player who has contributed in all formats in recent times for them, but they have an inexperienced pace attack which is a worry for them. However, they will look to keep the winning momentum going and level the series. Let's see who comes out on top. Toss and team news in a bit.
Pakistan are still leading 2-1 in this series, but their batting let them down in the previous game. Their success is very much dependent on the starts given by their star openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan but they would be happy with the Iftikhar Ahmed as well. Their bowling attack is one of the best in the world and they can choose different combinations to trouble the Kiwis. They will want to seal the series with a win here.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 4th T20I of this five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The hosts would have liked to seal the series in the last game, but it was the Kiwis who got over the line in a close encounter to make this series interesting and they will hope to take it to a decider.
... MATCH DAY ...
The games are coming in thick and fast in this entertaining T20I series in Pakistan. It is now time for match number 4 between Pakistan and New Zealand. The Kiwis have managed to keep their hopes alive of winning the series. Although, Iftikhar Ahmed's knock would've surely raised some questions for the visitors, regarding their death bowling. They were literally cruising at one stage but almost ended up giving all their advantage away. Somehow, James Neesham held his nerves in the final over to get them over the line. Shifting our focus to the upcoming encounter, it does not look like any team would make many changes to their side, especially New Zealand as they finally got their winning formula. Benjamin Lister though could be a doubt for them, as he walked off the pitch early due to a niggle in the third match. Nevertheless, Kiwis have some quality seamers at their disposal, if needed. Pakistan, on the other hand, surely gave the Black Caps a run for their money, their batting depth is such that it never puts them under pressure. It was there to be seen for all when Iftikhar Ahmed almost got them near the victory line when everyone pretty much had already written them off. Pakistan will be coming into this game with only one intention and that is to seal the series. Meanwhile, the Kiwis would be hoping to ride on this winning confidence and level the series. This means only one thing, we are surely in for a cracker. Do join us to find out how things pan out.