Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I, Live Updates: Pakistan will aim to bag the series when they take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The hosts won the first T20I by 88 runs and the second game by 38 runs. The Blackcaps bounced back in the third game and registered a narrow 4-run win to stay alive in the series. Pakistan lead the series 2-1 and another win will seal the affair for them. On the other hand, New Zealand need to win the fourth T20I to make sure the final game doesn't become a dead rubber. (LIVE SCORECARD)