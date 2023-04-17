PAK vs NZ, 3rd T20I, Live Updates:New will be batting first against Pakistan in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday. The Babar Azam-led side has taken 2-0 lead over the Kiwis and are on the verge of clinching the series. Earlier, skipper Babar Azam smashed a magnificent century while pace bowler Haris Rauf took four wickets as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 38 runs in the second T20I on Saturday. Azam, who fell for just nine in his 100th T20I on Friday, compensated with a brisk 58-ball 101 not out to lift Pakistan to a solid 192-4 in their 20 over. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates from 3rd T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand, straight from Lahore: