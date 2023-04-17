Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates
PAK vs NZ, 3rd T20I, Live Updates: Pakistan are facing New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday
PAK vs NZ, 3rd T20I, Live Updates: PAK aim to clinch series vs NZ© AFP
PAK vs NZ, 3rd T20I, Live Updates:New will be batting first against Pakistan in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday. The Babar Azam-led side has taken 2-0 lead over the Kiwis and are on the verge of clinching the series. Earlier, skipper Babar Azam smashed a magnificent century while pace bowler Haris Rauf took four wickets as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 38 runs in the second T20I on Saturday. Azam, who fell for just nine in his 100th T20I on Friday, compensated with a brisk 58-ball 101 not out to lift Pakistan to a solid 192-4 in their 20 over. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates from 3rd T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand, straight from Lahore:
3rd T20I, New Zealand in Pakistan, 5 T20I Series, 2023, Apr 17, 2023
Play In Progress
PAK
NZ
135/4 (17.2)
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 7.79
% chance to win
PAK 65%
NZ 35%
Batsman
Mark Chapman
1* (2)
James Neesham
6 (3)
Bowler
Naseem Shah
21/0 (3.2)
Haris Rauf
21/1 (3)
Back of a length around off, James Neesham taps this to short mid-wicket and takes a single.
Wide! Full and wide but way too wide of off.
OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Haris Rauf gets rid of the big fish, just when it matteres the most. Back of a length around off, Tom Latham looks to go big but gets an outside edge that lands in the hands of Mohammad Rizwan and the Kiwi skipper walks back after a brilliant knock.
James Neesham is the new man in.
Wide! He will have to re-bowl this as this has gone down leg.
FOUR! Back of a length around middle, Tom Latham walks down the track and pulls this over short fine leg for a boundary.
Full toss wide of off, Tom Latham advances down the track and looks to slice but fails to get any bat on this.
Fuller one in middle, Tom Latham pushes this to the off side for no run.
On a length around middle, Tom Latham pushes this to long on for a single.
Fuller one around off, Mark Chapman drives this to long off for a single.
Mark Chapman is the new man in.
OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Fuller one in middle, Daryl Mitchell advances down the track and slogs one in the hands of Fakhar Zaman at deep mid-wicket fence for a soft dismissal. He did the right thing tough by taking the aggressive approach.
On a length around off, Tom Latham pushes this to mid off for a single.
SLower one fuller in middle, Tom Latham pushes this to long on and collects a couple.
SIX! Innovation at its best. Fuller one outside off, Tom Latham gets into the position early and ramps this over fine leg for a maximum.
Fuller, on off. Daryl Mitchell defends it back to the bowler.
Shah dishes an inswinger, full and on leg. Daryl Mitchell digs it out through mid on. The batters take two runs.
FIFTY FOR LATHAM! Truly a captain's knock, right when his team needed it the most. He knows that his job is still half done. Tom Latham pulls this short ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
Daryl Mitchell flicks this length ball into mid-wicket and crosses.
A dot now! Shah dishes a bumper, outside off, a slower one as well. Daryl Mitchell tries to play the ramp shot but misses. He is asking the square leg umpire for a wide for height but he isn't getting the decision in his favour.