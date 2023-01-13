PAK vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live Updates:Pakistan have lost two wickets after Lockie Ferguson and Michael Bracewell dismissed Shan Masood and Babar Azam respectively. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the third and final ODI match, at the National Stadium, Karachi on Friday. Vice-captain Shan Masood and pacer Mohammad Hasnain have been included in the Playing XI as they replaced opener Imam Ul Haq and Naseem Shah. Chasing 262 in the second ODI match on Friday, the Babar Azam-led side were all out for 182, despite the skipper playing a knock of 79 runs. As the three-match series is now levelled at 1-1, both the teams will be putting their best foot forward to register their first series win of 2023. (LIVE SCORECARD)

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand straight from the National Stadium in Karachi

Featured Video Of The Day

Virat Kohli Gets To 45th ODI Ton