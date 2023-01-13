Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates: Babar Azam Departs For 4, Pakistan 2 Down vs New Zealand
PAK vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the third and final ODI match, at the National Stadium, Karachi on Friday
PAK vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live Updates:Pakistan have lost two wickets after Lockie Ferguson and Michael Bracewell dismissed Shan Masood and Babar Azam respectively. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the third and final ODI match, at the National Stadium, Karachi on Friday. Vice-captain Shan Masood and pacer Mohammad Hasnain have been included in the Playing XI as they replaced opener Imam Ul Haq and Naseem Shah. Chasing 262 in the second ODI match on Friday, the Babar Azam-led side were all out for 182, despite the skipper playing a knock of 79 runs. As the three-match series is now levelled at 1-1, both the teams will be putting their best foot forward to register their first series win of 2023. (LIVE SCORECARD)
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf
Ish Sodhi comes into the attack.
This is similar to the last delivery, Fakhar Zaman defends it back again.
Full and around off, Fakhar Zaman defends it back to the bowler.
On off again, some turn to offer, Fakhar Zaman prods forward and defends it.
Bowls it on off, this is defended back.
Fuller length, around off, Rizwan drills it down to long on for a single.
Fuller and on middle, this is defended back towards the bowler.
Powerplay 1 comes to an end! Now, four fielders can be placed outside the inner circle until the end of the 40th over.
Full and on off, defended out to covers. 8 runs off the over. Positive for the hosts.
FOUR! Good shot! It is a short ball, outside off. Zaman rocks back and punches it through the gap at covers. The outfield is quick and the two fielders giving it a chase here have no chance.
Full and on leg, clipped to mid-wicket.
Woah! Close! It is flatter, outside off, it holds its line. Zaman hangs his blade away from his body and gets beaten on the outside edge.
FOUR! Fakhar Zaman riding on his luck here. It is tossed up, on off. Zaman gets a thick outside edge but it flies past the keeper and runs down to the third man fence.
On off, defended to point.
Catch is the call but it lands safely. It is tossed up, full and on off. Zaman gets low and goes for the sweep. The ball takes the top-edge and goes towards deep square leg. It falls in no man's land. One taken.
Michael Bracewell goes full once again, attacking the stumps. Zaman flicks it towards mid on but it results in yet another dot.
Fakhar Zaman defends this full ball off his front foot.
Around off, pushed to covers.
Full and on off, worked to mid-wicket off the inside edge.
Michael Bracewell goes full, wide outside off. Zaman drives it to point.