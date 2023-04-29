Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Haris Rauf Strikes To Keep Pakistan On Top, New Zealand One Down
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live: Pakistan and New Zealand face each other in the second ODI of the five-match series.
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the second ODI of the five-match series in Rawalpindi on Saturday. In the first ODI, host opener Fakhar Zaman hit a splendid century to anchor the side to a five-wicket win against New Zealand in the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The left-hander smashed 13 boundaries and a six in his 117 made off 114 balls for his ninth ODI hundred as Pakistan chased down a target of 289 in 48.3 overs. The victory gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah
New Zealand Playing XI: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry
PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Updates
WIDE! Short and down the leg side. Left alone.
Fuller and on middle, this is worked wide of mid on for one.
A single as this is pushed wide of mid off.
On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
On off, blocked.
On the pads, this is worked towards square leg for one.
On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
On middle, blocked.
Shorter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
Outside off, left alone.
On middle, kept out.
On the pads, Daryl Mitchell looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.
On off, kept out.
OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! There is the first wicket and it is Rauf who provides. Length and on off, this lands and holds its line. Will Young looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge and it is taken by the keeper.
FOUR! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for a boundary.
This one holds in the surface! Short and outside off, Will Young looks to pull but this stays low and the batter is beaten.
On off, this is pushed to cover.
A single as this is worked towards mid-wicket.
On middle, kept out.