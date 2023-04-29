Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the second ODI of the five-match series in Rawalpindi on Saturday. In the first ODI, host opener Fakhar Zaman hit a splendid century to anchor the side to a five-wicket win against New Zealand in the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The left-hander smashed 13 boundaries and a six in his 117 made off 114 balls for his ninth ODI hundred as Pakistan chased down a target of 289 in 48.3 overs. The victory gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah

New Zealand Playing XI: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry