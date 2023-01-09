Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, Live Score Updates: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Field vs New Zealand
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live: Pakistan will be going up against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series, at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live: Pakistan aim for victory in 1st ODI© AFP
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live Updates: Pakistan will be going up against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series, at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. The ODI series is succeeding the two-match Test series, which failed to produce any result. The Babar Azam-led side won eight of the nine one-day internationals last year, including a 2-1 series win over Australia at home. Meanwhile, New Zealand won ten of their 16 ODIs last year. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 1st ODI Match between Pakistan and New Zealand straight from the National Stadium in Karachi
1st ODI, New Zealand in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Jan 09, 2023
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match yet to begin
PAK
NZ
National Stadium, Karachi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
% chance to win
PAK 54%
NZ 46%
Batsman
Bowler
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI Live
We have some news coming in from the Pakistan camp - Usama Mir is all set to make his ODI debut today.
New Zealand had a torrid end to their ODI season away from home, losing 3-0 in Australia, and they will look to put that series loss behind them and start afresh in 2023. The Kiwis will play this series under the leadership of their white-ball skipper, Kane Williamson. The visitors will be without the services of Trent Boult and Matt Henry, but they have good depth in the pace attack to make up for their absence. Having finished runners-up at the 2019 ODI World Cup, New Zealand will look to put their best foot forward in the lead-up to 2023’s 50-over event. Will the visitors draw first blood in the series, or will we see the hosts take the lead? We shall find out. Toss and team news coming up shortly.
Pakistan had a great ODI season at home in 2022, winning a series against Australia and West Indies and they will be keen to start the new year where they left off. The hosts will continue to be led by Babar Azam, and the skipper has some new faces at his disposal. Although Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi are missing out due to injuries, it is time for others to step up and claim a spot in the Pakistan side for the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of the 1st ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. With the ODI World Cup scheduled to be played later in the year, both teams will be eager to kickstart their preparations for that event on a winning note.
... MATCH DAY …
After a closely fought two-match Test series that ended in a draw and both sides sharing the trophy, it is now time for some white-ball action. Pakistan and New Zealand now battle it out in a three-match ODI series with all three ODIs to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan continue to be without the services of the spearhead of their attack, Shaheen Afridi. Moreover, the hosts were dealt a major blow in their preparations for the ODI series as leg spinner Shadab Khan was ruled out of the series with a finger injury. However, their pace bowling will be boosted by the return of Haris Rauf who missed the Test series due to a quad injury. Pakistan also have Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim and Naseem Shah in the pace department. The spin-bowling duties for the hosts rest on the shoulders of Mohammad Nawaz and the uncapped trio of Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam and Usama Mir. In the batting department, Pakistan will be dependent on their captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq. New Zealand will be led by Kane Williamson who returns to lead them in ODIs. The visitors have Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Blair Tickner in their ranks as seaming options. In the spinning department, they will rely on Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell. The onus will also be on Tom Latham, Finn Allen and Devon Conway to contribute with the bat and help the visitors put up a good show in this series. Who will draw first blood and take a 1-0 lead in the series? We shall find out together.