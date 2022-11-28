The Ben Stokes-led England are currently in Pakistan for a historic Test series. This is the first time in 17 years that England have toured Pakistan and the three-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship. Ahead of the series opener on December 1, Stokes on Monday announced that he would be donating his match fees from the entire series to the Pakistan flood appeal.

Taking to Twitter, Stokes wrote: "I'm donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal."

I'm donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal pic.twitter.com/BgvY0VQ2GG — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 28, 2022

In his entire statement, the England Test captain said: "It is great to be in Pakistan for the first time for this historic series. To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be there is special."

"The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had significant impact on the country and the people," he added.

Further in his statement, Stokes said: "The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it's only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. I will be donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan flood appeal."

"Hopefully this donation can go towards the rebuilding of areas of Pakistan most affected by the flooding," he added.

England's cricket team arrived in Pakistan early on Sunday to play three Tests for the first time in the country since 2005. England played a successful Twenty20 series two months ago in Pakistan but have declined to play a Test match there for 17 years because of the precarious security situation.

They were due to visit Pakistan last year but pulled out after New Zealand abandoned their tour minutes before the first one-day international, citing security alerts.

The three-match series -- part of the World Test championship -- starts in Rawalpindi from December 1 with the second Test in Multan (December 9-13) and the third in Karachi (December 17-21).

England squad: Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.

