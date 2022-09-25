Trailing 1-2 in the seven-match series against England, the Babar Azam-led side would look to get back on track in the fourth T20I slated to be played on Sunday evening at the National Stadium, Karachi. In the third T20I, both the bowling and batting departments did not click for Pakistan as they first conceded 221 runs in 20 overs, and with the bat, they were not able to put up a fight, as the hosts were restricted to 158/8. Pakistan would look to do some course corrections and find the right balance ahead of the much-anticipated T20 World Cup.

When will Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I will be played on Sunday, September 25.

Where will Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I will be played at National Stadium in Karachi.

When will Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I begin?

Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I?

Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I be available for streaming?

Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)