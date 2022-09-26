Pakistan scripted a 'Great Escape'on Sunday to level the 7-match hT20I series against England by winning the 4th T20I by a margin of 3 runs. Chasing a target of 167 runs, England looked to be in complete control when they needed 9 runs to win off 12 balls.

The penultimate over was handed to paceman Haris Rauf, who started off with a dot ball and then conceded a boundary which brought the equation down to 5 needed to win off 10 balls with 3 wickets in hand for England.

Liam Dawson, batting on 34, was all set to take England to a 3-1 series lead when Rauf struck twice in two balls to bring Pakistan within a wicket of winning the match.

Watch: Haris Rauf Takes Pakistan to Thrilling Win Over England

Shan Masood did the rest in the next over as his acrobatic effort led to the run out of Reece Topley and England succumbed to a loss.

The victory sets up the Lahore leg of the series perfectly as either of the teams need to win 2 of the remaining three matches to win the series, which will boost their confidence ahead of next month's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.