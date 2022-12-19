PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Updates:Pakistan will begin the Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against England at 21/0 as the hosts are trailing by 29 runs. Currently, Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique (14) and Shan Masood (3) are standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier in the day, Harry Brook smashed his ton before England were bowled out at 354 and took a 50-run lead. Apart from him, Ben Foakes played a knock of 64 runs. For Pakistan, Nauman Ali and Abrar Ahmed scalped four wickets each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the 3rd Test Match between Pakistan and England straight from National Stadium, Karachi:

