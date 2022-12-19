Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Pakistan Eye Solid Start After England Take Narrow Lead
PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live: Pakistan will begin the Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against England at 21/0 as the hosts are trailing by 29 runs
PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live:© AFP
PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Updates:Pakistan will begin the Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against England at 21/0 as the hosts are trailing by 29 runs. Currently, Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique (14) and Shan Masood (3) are standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier in the day, Harry Brook smashed his ton before England were bowled out at 354 and took a 50-run lead. Apart from him, Ben Foakes played a knock of 64 runs. For Pakistan, Nauman Ali and Abrar Ahmed scalped four wickets each. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the 3rd Test Match between Pakistan and England straight from National Stadium, Karachi:
3rd Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022, Dec 17, 2022
Day 2 | Stumps
PAK
304&21/0 (9.0)
ENG
354
National Stadium, Karachi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.33
% chance to win
PAK 50%
Draw 9%
ENG 41%
Batsman
Abdullah Shafique
14 (34)
Shan Masood
3* (21)
Bowler
Jack Leach
7/0 (5)
Rehan Ahmed
2/0 (2)
Welcome everyone to the action of Day 3. Till now in the last two matches, the tides were favouring one team at this point but it’s not the case in this match despite England clinching the series. It is very hard to say who will win from here on as both teams have given their best till now. Pakistan though trail by 29 runs so they will first look to cut the deficit before putting in a strong lead. England on the other hand will hope for wickets. Stay tuned…
...Day 3,Session 1...
The game now is nicely set-up for the coming days. Pakistan did have a chance to actually take nice control of the game but a fightback from Brook and Foakes has seen the game evenly poised. Pakistan will hope they can knock this deficit off without losing a wicket whereas England will hope to take a wicket or two at the start of Day 3. An important day follows. Do join us for the action which begins at 1030 IST (0500 GMT). The build-up begins a lot earlier. Till then, goodbye and take care!
Pakistan have got through the nery period unscathed and they have got down the deficit to just the 29 runs! England, bowled tight lines and lengths but there was not a lot on offer, yes, a couple of balls did turn but it was slow turn and something that the batters easily negotiated.
On off, this is defended. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2!
NO BALL! Jack Leach has overstepped so we have one more ball to go in the day's play! On off, this is defended.
FOUR! Nice and fine! On the pads, Abdullah Shafique sweeps this nice and fine and towards the fine leg fence.
On middle, this is blocked.
On the stumps, kept out.
Flatter and on middle, defended.
On the pads, this is worked to short leg.
Slightly shorter, this one stays low, Masood works it through mid-wicket.
Runs! On the pads, Abdullah Shafique looks to flick but misses, it hits the pads and goes fine on the leg side. Three taken. Leg byes.
On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
Flighted ball on off, defended.
On the pads, this is worked down towards fine leg for two.
Flighted ball on off, this is defended.
On middle, kept out.
On middle, this is nudged to square leg.
This is given air and it lands on off, kept out.