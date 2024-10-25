Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Onus will be on overnight batters Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel to help Pakistan make a recovery against England.
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates© AFP
Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Onus will be on overnight batters Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel to help Pakistan make a recovery against England on Day 2 of the deciding third Test in Rawalpindi. Pakistan ended Day 1 on 73 for 3, after bundling out England for 267. Captain Masood and Shakeel stayed unbeaten at Stumps. Earlier, Sajid Khan, who'd picked up nine wickets in the second Test, starred with the ball again, picking up six wickets. He was well-supported by Noman Ali, who got three. England's only notable contributions with the bat came from wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith (89) and opener Ben Duckett (52). (Live Scorecard)
3rd Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2024, Oct 24, 2024
Day 1 | Stumps
PAK
73/3 (23.0)
ENG
267
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.17
Batsman
Shan Masood
16* (32)
Saud Shakeel
16 (34)
Bowler
Shoaib Bashir
29/1 (8)
Rehan Ahmed
1/0 (1)
PAK vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Live Updates
Despite the early blows, Pakistan will now shift their focus to steadying the ship through crucial partnerships. Once again, the responsibility falls heavily on the middle order to anchor the innings and do the bulk of the scoring, guiding Pakistan into safer waters. Having lost the toss, they would understand just how vital this innings is for the outcome of the match and the series. Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel showed some resilience late on Day 1, but the real test begins now, seeing off the initial burst of England’s bowlers and settling into a rhythm. If they can lay a solid foundation, they’ll hope to pile on a big score and put pressure back on England. With so much riding on today’s play, expect nothing short of a thrilling red-ball battle. The action is just moments away, so stay tuned for what promises to be a captivating Day 2!
England’s first-inning score of 267 was a commendable effort, especially after that dramatic middle-order collapse. The visitors will now aim to replicate their disciplined bowling efforts and tighten the screws further. Shoaib Bashir and Jack Leach will shoulder most of the bowling workload, while Rehan Ahmed and Joe Root could play key roles too. With spin starting to bite from the surface, the challenge for batters will only grow as the game progresses, making it crucial for England to limit Pakistan's total as much as possible.
Hello and a warm welcome to Day 2 of this pivotal third Test between Pakistan and England, from the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium! After an intriguing opening day, the match hangs in perfect balance, with both teams eyeing the opportunity to shift momentum in their favour. Pakistan, trailing by 194 runs, will look to bat sensibly, build a couple of solid partnerships, and eat away at the deficit. Meanwhile, England will come out fired up, hoping to strike early and make the most of the morning session.
... DAY 2, SESSION 1 ...
It feels like a par score on this pitch. Pakistan bowled well early on. Sajid Khan ended with six wickets but England replied well by taking three wickets in a small passage of play. England will hope their spinners get back in action right away on Day 2. Join us for all the action at 5 am GMT and early on for the build up. Till then, goodbye and cheers!
Sajid Khan, the main man with the ball for Pakistan is down for a chat. He starts by saying that he has been playing first-class cricket for the past 8-9 years and has seen all different types of wickets and is happy to see such a wicket here in Pindi. On Joe Root's wicket, he says that when you play cricket regularly, you get to learn the positives and negatives and tried to get rid of Root early and planned for it as well.
England opted to bat first and the openers laid the foundation at the top. They negotiated the spinners well but it was a matter of time before Pakistan get their lines and lengths right. Once Noman Ali got Zak Crawley, England lost wickets in heaps and got in a spot of trouble at 118/6. However, a solid partnership between Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith saw them get things back on track and steady the ship. Jamie Smith was the hero for them with the bat as he scored a valuable 89 on a tricky wicket.
A fantastic day of cricket comes to an end. 13 wickets fall overall and it's hard to say who is on top right now. Pakistan had to bat during a tricky period, they lost three wickets in the process but Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel did well to see out the rest of the overs. England on the other hand will be happy with how they have bowled. They used Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir for the majority of the innings but a superb effort from Gus Atkinson saw him get a wicket as well.
Safely negotiated by Saud Shakeel and that will be STUMPS ON DAY 1! Ahmed finishes with a googly, a tad full and targeting the stumps, Shan Masood watchfully defends it off.
Pushed through onto the legs, Masood stays back and steers it on the leg side for a single.
Stump-to-stump bowling, Masood stays watchful and just blocks it from the crease.
Drifting into the legs this time, clipped away well behind square on the leg side.
Similar line and length again, angling back in, steady bounce this time and Masood manages to push it away in front of mid-wicket.
Oh, that kept really low! Comes from around the stumps and bowled it flat and into the pitch, angling it in from around off. Shan Masood gets across a bit and manages to jam his bat down in time.
Rehan Ahmed to bowl the final over of the day.
Fuller in length on the stumps and blocked off by Shakeel.
Oh, that nearly scraped through! Quicker and flatter, sliding onto the off pole, Saud Shakeel gets rushed as he looks to play off the back foot but manages to keep it out.
Just drifting into the pads once again, Masood dabs it around the corner and picks up a single.
Flighted up on the stumps, Masood is happy to defend it out.
A bit of a freebie that as Bashir bowls a full toss on off and middle, Saud Shakeel comes forward and whips it through the mid-wicket region. Harry Brook chases it down and saves a run for his side.