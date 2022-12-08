Visitors England will take on Pakistan in the second Test of the three-match series, at the Multan Cricket Stadium, starting Friday. The Ben Stokes-led side are on a high after a thrilling 74-run victory in the first Test in Rawalpindi, and will be looking to take that momentum into the match in Multan. The Three Lions will be boosted by the express pace of fit-again Mark Wood, who will make his first Test appearance since March earlier this year. Pakistan, on the other hand, will look to force the decider, which will be played in Karachi next week.

When will the Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test match be played?

The Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test match will be played from December 9.

Where will the Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test match be played?

The Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test match start?

The Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test match?

The Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test match?

The Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

Brazil Icon Pele Moved To Palliative Care, Not Responding To Chemotherapy: Report