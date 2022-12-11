Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Harry Brook Slams 2nd Test Ton, England In Control
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live: England were in command of the second Test against Pakistan in Multan on Saturday, leading by 281 at stumps on day two
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live: England are in command.© AFP
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live: England started Day 3 from where they left the Day 2, with Harry Brook completing his second Test century in the first session. Earlier, England were in command of the second Test against Pakistan in Multan on Saturday, leading by 281 at stumps on day two as they eyed a series-clinching win. The visitors were 202-5 in their second innings on a turning pitch -- which has seen 25 wickets fall in two days -- with the solid Harry Brook 74 not out, accompanied by skipper Ben Stokes on 16. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 3 of the second Test between Pakistan and England straight from Multan:
2nd Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022, Dec 09, 2022
Day 3 | Morning Session
PAK
202
ENG
281&259/7 (59.1)
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.38
% chance to win
ENG 72%
Draw 2%
PAK 26%
Batsman
Harry Brook
102 (139)
Bowler
Abrar Ahmed
113/4 (26.1)
Mohammad Nawaz
37/1 (9)
OUT! c Mohammad Ali b Mohammad Nawaz.
Flatter, slower and outside off, stays low. Stokes looks to pull but misses.
On middle, blocked out.
Tossed up, outside off. Stokes looks to defend but this turns away and takes the outside edge, it goes away from first slip, past his hands and to third man for three runs.
Outside off, guided to point for a run.
Slower one on middle, knocked to cover for one.
SIX! Stokes goes big! England is full control. Loopy ball on off. Stokes dances down the track and thumps it straight down for a biggie.
Down the leg side, swept to square leg.
FOUR! Hundred for Brook! He was itching to go big and finally he does. His second century in this series. This player is a serious talent. Stokes from the other end celebrates like a proud father. Superb knock from Brook. Touch short and on middle, it is pulled high and over deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Angles a full ball on the pads, kept out.