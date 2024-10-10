Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: After a phenomenal outing with the bat on Day 3, England will be resuming their innings on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan from 492/3. At Stumps, Joe Root (176*) and Harry Brook (141*) remained unbeaten at the crease as the visitors trail by 64 runs. Earlier on Day 3, despite Pakistan posting a massive total of 556 in their first innings, the England batting performed exceptionally, with Ben Duckett (85) and Zak Crawley (78) also stitching quickfire fifties. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2024, Oct 07, 2024
Day 4 | Morning Session
PAK
556
ENG
601/3 (120.3)
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.99
Batsman
Joe Root
229* (335)
Harry Brook
192 (233)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
106/1 (24)
Salman Agha
84/0 (12.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Pak vs ENG 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates
1 run.
Bowls it on a good length, on the top of the middle, Harry Brook hangs back and taps it to short mid-wicket.
Short of a good length, on off, Root stands in the crease and short-arm jabs it along the ground to deep mid-wicket and hares for the third run. Good running!
Stays around the stumps, bowls it on a good length, on pads, Harry Brook glances it off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for a single. This is Brook's career-best score now in Test cricket.
Goes fuller this time, in the channel of off and middle, Harry Brook leans on and eases it with soft hands to the cover region.
Bangs it into the surface now, does Shaheen, over the top of middle, Joe Root stands tall and pulls it hard and along the ground towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Shaheen is back into the attack, bowls it across the stumps on a length, angling on pads, Joe Root misses the tickle and the ball ricochets off his front pad, rolls to the keeper on a couple of bounces.
Pulls his length across the stumps, Harry Brook goes deep inside the crease and cuts it hard and along the ground to deep extra cover for a brace. 10 runs from Agha's over.
At 81.2 kph, full and spinning outside leg, Harry Brook misses to sweep it away.
Lands it outside leg again, Joe Root takes a step ahead and drills it to the right of long on for a single.
Pitched up, on middle and leg, Harry Brook clears his front foot and drives it to wide of long off for one.
FOUR! Brook continues on his merry way! In the gap and four! Dropped short of a good length, outside leg, Harry Brook shuffles across to create room and punches it towards the deep cover fence for a cracking boundary.
Full and just outside off, Harry Brook reverse sweeps it along the ground to deep backward point for a couple of runs.
Nice strike rotation by the two! Nice and full, pushed through outside off, Harry Brook takes a good stride forward and drives it through the cover-point gap for a single to end the over.
Pitched on a length, around off, Joe Root rocks back and pulls it to long on for a single.
Shade outside off on a fullish length, Brook slashes it through cover-point for a single.
Flat and quick on the stumps, Harry Brook negotiates well and blocks it out.
Drags his length a bit does Ayub, on the stumps, worked away to long on for a single by Root.
Nice and full, on off, Joe Root leans on and blocks it back to the bowler.
Short again, on the body, pulled away to deep square leg for a single by Root.