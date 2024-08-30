After a humiliating start to the Test series, the Pakistan cricket team regroups to take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test at Rawalpindi. The hosts suffered their first defeat to the Bangla Tigers in the longest format of the game when the tourists secured a 10-wicket triumph in the first match. The result caused plenty of uproar in Pakistan, prompting the management to take some harsh selection calls too. Marquee pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is out from the Pakistan team for the second Test, following the birth of his son.

One of Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali is likely to replace him. Bangladesh, on the other hand, received a big reprieve as all-rounder Shakib al Hasan got the nod to feature in the second Test despite the ongoing murder case against him back home.

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will start on August 30, 2024 (Friday).

Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will start at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will be held at 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will not be live telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be live streamed on the TamashaWeb app and website in India. But, fans can download an app called 'Tamasha' and boom to catch the action live. You can also follow the live updates of the match on sports.ndtv.com.