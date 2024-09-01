Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Bangladesh will be resuming the third day of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan at 10/2 with Shadman Islam (6*) and Zakir Hasan (0*) standing unbeaten at the crease. The visitors currently trail by 264 runs and will look for a brilliant run on Day 3. Earlier on Saturday, Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh bowled Pakistan out for 274. Mehidy recorded his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests to cap a good day for the tourists, who are looking to win only their third away series. (Live Scorecard)