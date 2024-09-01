Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates: Pakistan Aim To Bounce Back Against Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Bangladesh will be resuming the third day of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan at 10/2 with Shadman Islam (6*) and Zakir Hasan (0*) standing unbeaten at the crease.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Bangladesh will be resuming the third day of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan at 10/2 with Shadman Islam (6*) and Zakir Hasan (0*) standing unbeaten at the crease. The visitors currently trail by 264 runs and will look for a brilliant run on Day 3. Earlier on Saturday, Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh bowled Pakistan out for 274. Mehidy recorded his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests to cap a good day for the tourists, who are looking to win only their third away series. (Live Scorecard)
Mehidy Hasan is in for a chat. He says he's very happy with his contribution with the ball. He admits he was initially a little concerned about the greenish-looking surface but felt more confident as the game progressed. Mehidy adds that while he didn't get much turn in the first session, the pitch began to offer more assistance from the second session onward. He shares that his primary focus is always on keeping things tight and drying up the runs.
PITCH REPORT - Bazid Khan is pitchside, inspecting the deck ahead of the start of Day 3. He notes that the ball bounced more on Day 2 - technically the first day of this Test, compared to the opening day of the first Test. This wicket reminds him of the old-time surfaces in Rawalpindi and Karachi. He points out that this surface is much harder and quicker than the one used in the first Test. While there's a nice grass covering, Bazid highlights a few bare patches around the short-of-a-length area, suggesting that bowlers who hit those spots could extract more purchase and some indifferent bounce. He adds that while the ball is new, bowlers should pitch it up to search for swing, and once the movement stops, they should switch to bowling into the wicket.
Heading into Day 3, all eyes will be on the Bangladeshi openers, who survived a tricky 2-over period late on Day 2, where Shadman Islam was dropped first ball. Although the pitch eased out to some extent as the day progressed yesterday, there continued to be some assistance for the bowlers, particularly spinners, which will pose a challenge for Bangladesh's lineup. Bangladesh will be focused on starting well and putting Pakistan under further pressure. Stay tuned for an exciting day of cricket, starting early with the first ball at 4.45 am GMT.
For Pakistan, skipper Shan Masood initially led the charge with an intent-laden fifty. His inning, however, was cut short, preventing him from making a more significant impact. Saim Ayub, too, could not kick on after reaching his fifty. Agha Salman, showing tenacity, held the fort with the tail, managing to push the total past 250. His efforts were crucial in preventing a complete collapse and ensuring Pakistan had a respectable total.
Bangladesh's bowlers shone brightly on a surface that offered assistance, particularly for the spinners. Mehidy Hasan emerged as the star of the day, claiming a five-wicket haul and dismantling Pakistan's batting lineup. Pakistan, batting first, could only muster 274 runs, with only three of their top seven batters converting starts into fifties. Despite the familiar conditions, the Pakistani batters struggled to impose themselves against a determined Bangladeshi bowling attack.
Hello and a warm welcome, folks! As Day 3 dawns in Rawalpindi at the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the visitors have their noses in front after an impressive performance on Day 2. Bangladesh have shown remarkable resilience and skill on this tour of Pakistan, and they continued their dominance on a day marked by disciplined bowling to inflict setbacks on the hosts.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
Right then, after the first day dampened our spirits with no play possible, the second day delivered and how! The momentum swung back and forth, but at the end of the day, Bangladesh will be the happier of the two sides. With Pakistan trailing in the series, they need to force a result with three days left in the Test. Moreover, with rain expected on the last two days, they will need to strike early on Day 3 and make the most of the new ball and early movement on offer. As for Bangladesh, there are runs to be had if the batters apply themselves. We saw that batting became easier as the ball got older. It will be yet another early start with the first ball on Day 3 to be bowled at 4.45 am GMT. As always, you can join us earlier for the build-up. See you then. Cheers!
Earlier in the day, after Pakistan were inserted into bat, Taskin Ahmed executed a perfect setup to dismiss Abdullah Shafique in the first over. Shan Masood came out with intent, and together with Saim Ayub, they successfully weathered the early storm. Masood, in particular, focused on rotating the strike with singles and twos to keep the scoreboard ticking. Despite the early setback, this partnership helped Pakistan recover and head to Lunch at 99/1.
After the early wicket in the first over of the first session, Pakistan dominated the rest of that period. Bangladesh needed to find a way back into the game, and they did just that by chipping away at the wickets throughout the second session. The momentum shifted with Mehidy Hasan's twin strikes, and the rest of the bowlers supported him by maintaining tight control. Saud Shakeel, who was dropped on 1, couldn't make the most of his reprieve, and things got even better for Bangladesh when Shakib Al Hasan trapped Babar Azam right in front of the stumps just before the Tea break.
As play resumed after Tea, Nahid Rana cranked up the pressure and was duly rewarded when he dismissed Mohammad Rizwan. This breakthrough opened one end for Bangladesh, putting Agha Salman and Pakistan in a tough spot. However, the situation brought out the best in Salman, who smartly farmed the strike and mixed caution with aggression to keep the scoreboard ticking. Dropped before he had even opened his account, Salman made the most of that error by Zakir Hasan. His knock of 54 added some respectability to the Pakistan total, but given they were 107/1 in the second session, they will be disappointed to have ended with just 274.
Wow, an eventful couple of overs to end the day's play! Pakistan will be left wondering what might have been if Saud Shakeel had held on to that catch off the very first ball. Who knows, they might have even snatched another wicket before Stumps. While the first session belonged to Pakistan, Bangladesh roared back in the next couple of sessions. As many as four catches went down, and had they been taken, could have put Bangladesh in an even stronger position at the close of play.
FOUR BYES! Not the way Pakistan wanted to end the day but Bangladesh will take it. Khurram Shahzad swings the ball away from the leg stump line and Mohammad Rizwan has no chance to stop that behind the stumps. The ball runs away to the fine leg fence for four byes. Bangladesh end the day at 10/0 after 2 overs.
Hits the good length hard on top of the off stump line. Zakir Hasan takes the front foot out and blocks it off well. One ball remaining to survive the day.
Just short on the pads and Shadman Islam gets back in the crease and works it away to the square leg area for a single.
Pitches the ball up on the stumps with a hint of inward swing. Shadman Islam stays on the crease and taps the ball to mid-wicket.
BEATEN! Gets the ball to move away from the left-hander from a shorter length outside the off stump line. Shadman Islam stays on the crease and looks to play at it but the ball misses the bat and goes behind to Mohammad Rizwan.
Away from the leg stump line to the left-hander. Shadman Islam looks to flick it but misses the ball.
Will we have one more over? Yes, it looks like there's just enough time for one more. It will be Khurram Shahzad to bowl the last over of the day.
So nearly trickled back onto the stumps! Bowls a brilliant outswinger, around off, Zakir Hasan takes the front foot and blocks it off a bit late. The ball bounces on the turf and lobs over the stumps.