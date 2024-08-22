Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score And Updates: In a rain-marred first day of the opening Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the hosts surprised everyone with their horror performance. The likes of Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, and Babar Azam all departed early before Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel orchestrated a rescue partnership, scoring a half-century each. Ayub departed soon after reaching his fifty as Mohamamd Rizwan joined Shakeel in the middle, helping Pakistan stabilise the ship. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud did brilliantly with the ball, picking two wickets each. As Day 2 of the first Test begins, they would look to end the prospering partnership between Rizwan and Shakeel quickly. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live cricket score and updates from Day 2 of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Rawalpindi: