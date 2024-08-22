Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan, Shakeel Look To Revive Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel look to continue their rescue act.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score And Updates: In a rain-marred first day of the opening Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the hosts surprised everyone with their horror performance. The likes of Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, and Babar Azam all departed early before Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel orchestrated a rescue partnership, scoring a half-century each. Ayub departed soon after reaching his fifty as Mohamamd Rizwan joined Shakeel in the middle, helping Pakistan stabilise the ship. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud did brilliantly with the ball, picking two wickets each. As Day 2 of the first Test begins, they would look to end the prospering partnership between Rizwan and Shakeel quickly. (Live Scorecard)
Hello and welcome to the action of Day 2 between Pakistan and Bangladesh. An intriguing Day 1 saw the first session blow out due to wet outfield but Bangladesh pacers cash in to a vibrant pitch which supported them really well in the second session however Pakistan came back strongly from a precarious position of 16/3 to building a 98 run stand between Ayub and Shakeel. Both scored a fine fifty with Shakeel still out there unbeaten on 57 along with Rizwan. Bangladesh will be gutted as they allowed such a stand to build but will hope to start Day 2 with a couple of quick wickets in first session. Stay tuned for more updates.
... DAY 2, SESSION 1...
STUMPS! The light has begun to fade away and the umpires call it stumps. An excellent couple of sessions for Pakistan. From 16/3, they have bailed themselves out massively and all thanks to Shakeel and Ayub they end Day 1 on a high. Earlier, we lost a full session due to wet outfield. The ground staff worked tremendously to get the ground ready and despite losing a session, we got a lot of good stuff to watch. Bangladesh used the new ball brilliantly as they got three wickets inside the first 10 overs. Shakeel and Ayub then negotiated the swing and just hung around as long as possible. Once the ball got old they scored runs briskly. Ayub scored a fine fifty before he fell. Shakeel too edged the ball a couple of times but got lucky. Rizwan and Shakeel are now batting for Pakistan and with their long tail, we feel they can build on Day 1. Join us for action on Day 2 Till then, cheers!
Tossed up on off. Shakeel comes forward and blocks it out.
Slower in the air and on off. Shakeel prods and blocks it out.
Flatter and on middle. Rizwan plays it to square leg for a single.
Fuller ball on off. Rizwan defends across on the off side.
Quicker one on the leg side. Shakeel flicks it to square leg for a single.
Tossed up on off. Shakeel leans and defends it out.
Bowls it full and around off. Rizwan makes a solid block on the deck.
On middle. Shakeel nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
FOUR! Off the edge! Flatter and outside off. Shakeel looks to defend but gets an outside edge just past first slip who watches it roll to first slip for a boundary.
Runs flowing easily now. Slightly short and on middle. Rizwan pulls it to square leg for a single.
Too full and on middle. Shakeel tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Floated outside off. Shakeel shoulders arms to it.
Flighted on middle. Rizwan steps across and nudges it to long on for a brace.
Tossed up on off. Rizwan lunges across and defends it out.
Flatter and outside off. Rizwan knocks it to point.
FOUR! Two in a row! Floats it full and on middle. Rizwan sweeps it to square leg, more straight this time for a boundary.
FOUR! Takes on Shakib! Rizwan's favourite shot. Too full and on middle. Rizwan sweeps it to square leg for a boundary.