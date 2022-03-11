Mitchell Swepson will make his much-awaited Test debut when Australia take on Pakistan in the second Test of the three-match series starting on Saturday at the National Stadium in Karachi. His selection in the playing XI has a special significance as he his call-up comes a week after legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne died in Thailand. Since Pat Cummins announced Australia's playing XI for the Karachi Test, many have taken to social media to congratulate Swepson, among them was Australian superstar Steve Smith.

Smith took to Twitter to congratulate Swepson on his selection but did so by trolling his own abilities.

"It's been a while since a Leg spinner debuted for Australia in Test cricket. I have no doubt Mitch Swepson will be far more successful than the last leggie. Good luck mate! Can't wait to walk out there with you tomorrow," Smith tweeted with a split image of him bowling leg-spin and Swepson on the other.

It's been a while since a Leg spinner debuted for Australia in Test cricket. I have no doubt Mitch Swepson will be far more successful than the last leggie. Good luck mate! Can't wait to walk out there with you tomorrow pic.twitter.com/4kpRCBdG9i — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) March 11, 2022

Swepson will come in for fast bowler Josh Hazlewood in a twin spin attack alongside the experienced Nathan Lyon.

During the pre-match press conference, Cummins said Swepson was "pumped up" about making his debut.

"He's pumped and to be honest we're all pumped for Swepo," said Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

"It's been a long time running drinks over the last couple of years, but he's absolutely ready. He's been a huge part of the squad, even though he hasn't been playing.

"So we're really excited to see him get a chance."

The Australian skipper also acknowledged the Warne link.

"I think all spinners have a close affinity with Warnie and he inspired everyone," said Cummins.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam says his batsman will do their homework on the debutant Swepson.

"We have not seen him bowl much but will watch his videos and plan accordingly," said the right-handed batter.

(With AFP inputs)