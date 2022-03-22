Australia batter Steve Smith has been in fine form for the team in the ongoing tour of Pakistan. After playing knocks of 78 and 72 in the first and second Test in Rawalpindi and Karachi, respectively, Smith registered yet another 50+ score in the first innings of the ongoing third and final Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Despite failing to reach triple figures so far in the series, Smith scripted a huge record with his knock of 59 in the first innings. Smith, who took his tally of runs to 7,993, surpassed former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who had scored 7,913 runs after 150 Test innings.

Indian trio of Sachin Tendulkar (7,869), Virender Sehwag (7,694) and Rahul Dravid (7,680) are next in the list.

In the ongoing third Test, Australia were reduced to 17 for two after electing to bat first.

Smith led Australia's revival, alongside Pakistan-born batter Usman Khawaja, as the pair added 138 runs for the third wicket.

Both Smith and Khawaja missed out on their respective centuries as they were dismissed on scores of 59 and 91, respectively.

After their dismissals, Pakistan appeared to have taken control of the proceeding before Alex Carey and Cameron Green added another 135 to take Australia past the 300-run mark.

Green scored a fine 79 while Carey was dismissed after a brilliant 69.

Australia were eventually bowled out for a total of 391.

In reply, Australia skipper Pat Cummins struck early into the Pakistan's innings, removing Imam-ul-Haq on a score of 11.