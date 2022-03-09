The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia ended in a draw. The hosts declared their first innings on 475/4 in Rawalpindi, with Australia responding with 459. By the time the visitors were bowled out, there was no time for a result. Pakistan went on to bat the entire Day 5 without losing a wicket as openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haque smashed tons. The match also received plenty of criticism regarding the pitch conditions and former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq branded the game as "really strange".

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said, "In this Test, there were a lot of complaints over the wicket condition. 'What is this pitch?' asked a lot of people. I believe the pitch in the next Test will be better, one that can yield results".

Giving his take on the Rawalpindi pitch, he said, "When there is a drawn Test nowadays, it feels really weird. I can't recall the last time we had a Test like this, where you knew it was going to be a draw from the first day. As a result, the pitch will undoubtedly be more sporting (in next Test). You help spinners by making a turning pitch. You take advantage of the home field advantage, but don't make a dead pitch".

The 52-year-old also praised Australia for doing a "fantastic job adapting to the pitch". He also stated that the hosts can win the series "if they curate the pitches according to their strengths."

"Even Australia did a fantastic job adapting to this pitch." In the first innings, I expected Pakistan to lead by 100-150 runs, but Australia came close to matching Pakistan's total. "Australia has never backed down, but I still believe Pakistan can win this series if they curate pitches according to their strengths", he said.

Pakistan host Australia in the second Test of the three-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi beginning March 12.