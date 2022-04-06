Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt was not impressed with the team's batting following their defeat to Australia in the one-off T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. After skipper Babar Azam gave Pakistan a bright start, the middle-order batters failed to take the team to a big total. Butt feels that Pakistan do not have players who can provide stability in the middle-order, saying that the players don't know how to craft their innings according to the need of the team.

"The development is slow. These players do well in PSL but they can't adapt to the demands of international cricket. When you lose wickets, you need some stability after that. Boundaries are big (in Pakistan for international cricket) as compared to PSL. You can't score runs with big hits all the time; You need to score runs in the gap as well. These players don't know how to craft innings," Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Butt also said that some players from the current crop have failed to cement their place in the team, despite been given plenty of game time.

"Among this crop of 5-6 players, no one has managed to establish themselves. If you look at them, these guys have a lot of experience but have failed to establish them (in the middle-order). This is the reason why Shoaib Malik will return to the team. He is an experienced player and knows how to construct innings," he added.

Pakistan will now have to wait until June for their next international cricket assignment.

West Indies will tour Pakistan to play three ODIs, scheduled to be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.