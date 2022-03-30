Pakistan captain Babar Azam showed glimpses of his class on Tuesday as he scored a measured 57 against Australia in the 1st ODI at Lahore. But his efforts, and that of centurion Imam-ul-Haq, went in vain as the hosts slumped to a big loss. Babar has been Pakistan's premier batter across all formats for a while now and has been at his best in limited overs cricket.

On Tuesday, he became the 15th Pakistani batter to surpass the 4000-run milestone in ODIs. Babar completed 4000 runs in his 82nd innings, which makes him the fastest Pakistani to the record by a country mile.

Not just that, Babar is in fact the second fastest batter to reach 4000 runs in 50-over cricket, missing South African Hashim Amla's mark by just one inning as Amla had reached the feat in 81 innings.

This is a huge achievement which puts Babar among the elite cricketers' list who have played ODI cricket.

Babar has now pushed West Indies legend Viv Richards to the third spot, who took 88 innings to reach 4000 ODI runs. England's Joe Root is third having taken 91 innings while Indian run machine and former captain Virat Kohli took 93 innings to reach the feat.

Comparisons between Babar and Kohli have been rife since the Pakistan star started making his presence felt in international cricket and this landmark is another feather in his bulging cap.

Pakistan will be looking to get back on level terms when they take on Australia in the second match of the series.