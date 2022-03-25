Pakistan resumed their second innings on day 5 of the third Test against Australia at the score of 73 for no loss, chasing a target of 351 runs for victory. The hosts soon lost Abdullah Shafique for 27 and that brought the experienced Azhar Ali to the middle. Ahar looked his composed self at the crease, until he was sent back at the score of 17 in what looked like an excellent review taken by the Australian team.

Azhar looked to sweep a ball from Nathan Lyon, which popped up in the air after hitting the pad. Steve Smith, positioned at slip, caught the ball and the entire Australian team went up in appeal in unison. The on field umpire tuned the appeal down and the Australian captain Pat Cummins asked for a review.

The third umpire saw a small spike on the "Ultra-edge"decided to overturn the th eonfield umpire's decision and Azhar Ali had to walk back.

Watch: Azhal Ali dismissed after small spike on Ultra Edge

Azhar Ali looked furious as he shook his head while walking back to the pavilion. He clearly believed he had not edged the ball on to his pads.

The first two Test matches had ended in draws but the third and final Test is moving towards an exciting finish.